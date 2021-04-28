Table tennis results Port Pirie | The recorder





Table tennis matches resumed after a break in the school holidays. Gold 6 rubbers 23 games, Blue 6 rubbers 20 games. This match produced some excellent close games. For Gold, Kathy Gould and Darby Munn defeated Sue Gray and Steve Prescott 11-5, 11-6, 11-8. Darby then teamed up with Brendan Schroeder to lose to Steve and Sonia Clarke in a very tight five-set match that the results could have gone to both pairs. The final score was 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 12-14, 4-11. Darby lost to Sue in singles 7-11, 11-9, 3-11, 3-11. Thelma Gould defeated Tony Rutgers in another five-set match. 8-11, 11-8, 3-11, 13-11, 11-8. Black had a convincing win over Green 9 rubbers 29 games against 3 rubbers 11 games. Stephen Gray and Mal Ramsay lost in a very close match to Scott Gray and Len Smith. 6-11, 5-11, 11-4, 14-12, 7-11. Brian Carragher and Ashton Gray defeated Nick Gibbs and Cheryl Voss 11-6, 11-7, 11-7. Ashton defeated Nick in his singles match 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10. Ashton then defeated Cheryl 11-9, 11-1, 11-5. Ashton teamed up with Mal in his last game for the night to beat Len and Cheryl 16-14, 11-5, 5-11, 11-5. Ashton finished the night unbeaten. Well done. For Green Scott, Gray won three of his four games of the evening. Scott defeated Stephen Gray 11-8, 11-9, 11-9. He then defeated Mal 11-7, 11-6, 11-5. A brief history of table tennis: Table tennis dates back to the early 1800s in Victorian England. At the time, it was just an after-dinner party game for the upper class to play tennis indoors in the winter. The popularity of the sport quickly spread throughout Great Britain and the United States. The first world championship was held in 1902 and the scoring system was the same as tennis. Table tennis was introduced as an Olympic sport in 1988 Ma Long from China is the current world champion who has won three titles in 2015, 2017 and 2019. FOCUSED: Daughter and mother, Kathy and Thelma Gould play doubles.







