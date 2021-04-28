Altimate Nutrition is on track to launch Singapore’s first cricket protein bars

The company was founded in March 2020 by biotechnology students from Republic Polytechnic (Singapore), Tan Kai-En Gavriel and Lee Qi Xun John.

It currently has two SKUs ready for production, which are protein bars in two flavors (Double Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cinnamon). Each bar (80 g) contains 12 g of protein.

The company is currently awaiting approval from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to begin production and sales. According to Lee, his protein bars are categorized as novel foods in Singapore.

Altimate Nutrition hopes to start small-scale production in Singapore within six months. The protein bars would be sold in the online store first, followed by sustainable retailers such as the organic supermarket Scoop Wholefoods.

Most of the customers who go there are health conscious and ethical consumers, and that’s what we focus on. That’s why we want to focus on these retailers first before considering regular supermarket chains, Lee told FoodNavigator Asia.

Abroad, the company has received interest from distributors in Malaysia for its products.

Protein of the future

According to Tan, the idea of ​​developing sustainable protein supplements for insects came about when the co-founders were looking for ways to ease food and nutrition security around the world.

They studied alternative protein sources, ranging from plants to insects, and ultimately chose cricket for its economic viability and nutritional properties.

Cricket farming requires less energy, land, water, feed and they produce much less greenhouse gases compared to the same amount of protein from livestock.

It also doesn’t require high-tech equipment or a lot of capital, making it an economical solution for developing communities.

Nutritionally, crickets are a complete protein source, containing all essential amino acids as well as micronutrients such as vitamin B12 and iron, Tan said. Crickets contain about 70% protein.

He added: In fact, iron is one of the most common nutritional deficiencies in the world. In the future, we may consider distributing insect-based products to developing countries to help them solve this shortage problem.

Altimate Nutrition is the first company in Singapore to manufacture cricket supplements for human consumption.

There are several companies that produce insects, such as black soldier fly and crickets, but mainly for animal feed.

Ick factor

Despite its environmental, economic and nutritional benefits, the ick factor remains an increasing challenge for insect food companies.

Tan said: Some people associate eating insects with emotions of disgust, fear or even poverty, but we believe that in order to overcome this stigma, it is important to educate and raise awareness about the benefits of insects, not just for the physiological health but also for the environment..

How we overcome this is by marketing our products as an all-in-one nutritional supplement that will help strengthen food and nutrition security around the world, rather than emphasizing the origin of the product..

In this way, it becomes a sustainable long-term approach, instead of customers having to try it once or twice because of the novelty factor.

The company hopes to play a role in Singapore’s 30-by-30 mandate to produce 30% of the nations’ food by 2030. We also want to be part of this movement to promote sustainability.

Sourcing and future works

Altimate Nutrition sources cricket protein from Asia Insect Farm Solutions, which specializes in the production of crickets for the food, animal feed and pet food industries. The crickets are grown in Indonesia.

The other ingredients in the protein bars are also sourced from ethical companies in the South East Asia region and are all organic with no preservatives or artificial flavors or colors.

The company will first start with small-scale production in a food lab, before scaling up in the future and considering cloud kitchens.

Cloud kitchens are commercial kitchen spaces for F&B companies to manufacture their products.

According to Lee, the company is currently working on a new product line in the snack and bakery segment.

We recently conducted a survey to see what the majority of Singaporeans consumed as a daily snack. We hope to take these daily snacks to the next level in terms of nutritional attributes by incorporating our cricket-based ingredient and sustainability culture into new snack products..

The R&D activities are expected to start in May, possibly related to biscuits, chips and muffin products.