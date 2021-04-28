Nebraska football facility pioneered a significant development





Football in Nebraska has a big announcement on Friday. That big announcement pertains to their new football facility. They will do so at 3:30 pm that day break ground on it. It appears they announced just yesterday that they would be shutting down the project due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now things are ready to start in earnest. This is going to be a big weekend for the Nebraska football program. Recruits will see the start of what is sure to be a very nice facility. This is a project that has been talked about for a long time within the Nebraska athletics department, and now we see it finally starting to unfold. It should be nice once it is completed, and it will no doubt aid the program in recruiting, among other things. It seems like we’ve always talked about this facility, and now this project can begin in earnest. You see it all the time. Major college football programs constantly amaze recruits with their new facilities. Now Nebraska has the opportunity to do that itself. Especially in a competitive conference like the Big Ten, they have to keep up with the rest of the conference. There are many teams that can get many talented players in their respective programs. I am curious what it will look like. We’ve already seen a ton of blueprints as to how it will turn out, but nothing beats seeing a finished product. I remember my school building a brand new athletics facility while there, and it helped a lot in recruiting staff. Not only that, it looked really nice on campus, and gave more room for the soccer team to play sports and things like that. I suspect the same will happen for Nebraska. In what is sure to be a big weekend, this is definitely a great way to start things off. This will certainly help Nebraska in the future, and it will allow them to really establish themselves in the weight room, among other things. I am excited to see how it all turns out.

