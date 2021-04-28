Wisconsin to host 2021 Big Ten women’s tennis tournament





MADISON, Delete. (WMTV) – Badgers women’s tennis is playing a game at home for the first time this season, those games will also happen to be the Big Ten tournament. With the Nielsen Tennis Stadium selected to host the women’s tennis tournament in 2021, Madison will be home to all 14 Big Ten programs this weekend. The tournament kicks off with Indiana taking on Minnesota on Wednesday at 11 AM, while Wisconsin with 8 places will have to wait until 4 PM on Thursday to take on Michigan State. # B1GWTennis Tournament Week! Wisconsin is hosting the 2021 Big Ten Women’s Tennis Tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium this week The first games start on Wednesday

Badgers play on Thursdays! pic.twitter.com/omHLHPUh5x – Wisconsin Tennis (@BadgerWTennis) April 26, 2021 As the Badgers hope to compete through Sunday, they are looking forward to the opportunity to play on their outdoor courts as that has not been possible all season due to the weather. I think this weekend will hopefully be the highlight of the whole year of hard work we’ve put into it. Said Badgers junior Ava Markham from Demarest, New Jersey. I mean, this has been such a difficult year for so many reasons. I mean, this team has been through a lot of setbacks and that’s why I think hosting is really special. We were really looking for everyone to move up a little bit because every point is so critical. You participate in the Big Ten tournament and you know that everyone will do their best. said head coach Kelcey McKenna. I think I was really looking for that collective team effort and everyone could compete at a really high level and make sure they bring a great attitude, effort and energy. With UW on the bubble for a berth for the NCAA tournament, Markham knows how important this weekend is, on top of the potential to earn a conference crown. You know that the winner will automatically get a place in NCAAs, so I hope the team will take the opportunity right away and make use of it, regardless of the pressure or what might happen. Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.







