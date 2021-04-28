Lakeland LVC hockey champions earn the D2 All-State award





It’s no surprise that Lakeland senior captains Cam Slicker, Nick Hrobsky, Matt Zaremba and sophomore Luke Weinberger were named to the Michigan High School Hockey Coaches 2021 Division 2 All-State Hockey Team. The foursome led the Eagles to the 2021 Lakes Valley Conference Championship with a 9-1 record during a challenging COVID-19 season. Zaremba was named to the All-State second team after a fantastic season for the Eagles. Zaremba, who finished his third varsity season, was a rugged defender who always seemed to be on the ice for the LVC champions, scoring nine goals and getting 15 assists. He also received the Hobey Baker Award 2021 from his coaches this season. Matt played defense and recorded a lot of Ice Age, said Lakeland head coach Tim Ronayne. He is a great, strong and no-nonsense player with a great shot. Weinberger finished the season by being named to the All-State second team. He was a shock at the offensive end of the ice as he finished second in the state in goals, scoring 30 goals (leader had 31 goals) and picking up 13 assists for a total of 43 points. His 43 points were level with his line mate, Slicker, for tenth place overall in the state. Weinberger also received the 2021 Eagle of the Year Award from the Lakeland High School Athletic Department. Lukes’ will to win and trust are on a different level, Ronayne said. His playing style is relentless and he competes in all three zones. He willingly goes to those areas on the ice. Slicker finished his third year on the ice for the Eagles, winning All-State honorable mention. Slicker was a scoring machine for Lakeland as he finished third in the state with 10 goals and 33 assists for 43 points. He tied with his line mate, Weinberger, for tenth in the state. Slicker also earned the 2021 Golden Eagle award for the highest GPA on the team. Cam is very creative and treats the puck like it’s hanging on a string, Ronayne said. His consciousness on the ice is uncanny. If other teams don’t account for Cam, he’ll expose them. He likes competitions. Hrobsky, who played on varsity all four years, ended an outstanding career for the Eagles and received an All-State honorable mention for the LVC champions. Hrobsky played both offensive and defensive at the start of the season due to quarantines and injuries, Ronayne said. Nick is a great leader. He had a great gift for his line and created space for his line mates. I believe he is still growing as a player. Nick has won the Yzerman Leadership Award. He had 13 goals and 13 assists. In addition, the Eagles earned the All-State team’s academic accolade for the fifth consecutive year. To be eligible, the team must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. The LVC champions had a GPA of 3.5. Hrobsky, Zaremba and Slicker all won All-State Academic Awards. Slicker also earned the team’s Golden Eagle Award with the highest GPA.







