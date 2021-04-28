The tennis couple from Meridian High School appears to be taking home the state title





MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – Meridian High Schools Donovan Bradley and Bee Patel only started playing tennis in the tenth grade. Despite starting the sport later in life, they will face athletes who have played their entire lives in the MHSAA Individual Tennis State Tournament this week. Bradley and Patel will represent MHS in the Mixed Doubles Tournament for Class 6A. While the guys can be considered underdogs, Bradley believes they can compete with anyone. We practice hard. We were determined and did everything we could to win, Bradley said. Meridian tennis coach Zachari Ruff said both guys were athletic to play tennis when they joined the team, but they needed to learn the ins and outs of the sport. Just seeing them grow from tenth graders to seniors is crazy, Ruff said. They came out and had just played football. The athletic ability was there, but it still boiled down to getting the technique … seeing where they are now from where they were back then is crazy. Coach Ruff wasn’t sure if Meridian ever won a state title in tennis, but if so, it’s been a long time. The goal for anyone able to win a title, but Patel hopes more long-term success will come from the bilingual duo. Meridian High is usually best known for basketball and football, so it’s a good thing they did well in tennis and performed better, Patel said. Hopefully more kids will come out to play tennis for Meridian High so we can build a brand for this. The program has seen a lot of growth in recent years, according to Coach Ruff. He knows that even if Bradey and Patel don’t take home a state title, they are still laying an important building block for the future of Meridian High tennis. It means a lot because the younger kids look up to Donovan and Bees, Coach Ruff said. They are very hard workers in the classroom and hard workers in the field. That is important for the study program, because those students look up to them and think I want to be them next year. Bradley and Patel will play the state tournament against a Madison High School duo. To track the boys’ progress, click here. Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

