Shrewsbury Kylian Kelly all seasons Becker College hockey ice hockey lacrosse

Kylian Kelly was captain of the hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse teams at Shrewsbury High, and the opportunity to continue playing all three sports in college while studying psychology drew her to Becker.

Kelly was Becker’s field hockey’s 2018 Rookie of the Year and 2019 team MVP. In 2019-2020, she became the foremost point producer of all time ice hockey programs among defenders. She was an All-NECC roster for lacrosse in 2019, and this spring she helped the Hawks to the No. 1 seed in the NECC tournament.

It really was a great opportunity for me to be able to play all three, said the talented junior, who has also earned numerous academic awards over the past three years. Not many other schools offered that, so it was very important for me to take that and keep playing the three sports that I love.

Beckers 2020 lacrosse season was canceled due to the pandemic. COVID-19 presented numerous other challenges over the past year, and last month Becker announced it will close at the end of the academic year. Kelly and her teammates have risen above the setback.

The best-seeded Hawks will sit at 4:00 PM on Thursday as No. 4 seed Mitchell in a semi-final of the NECC Tournament. Becker (6-4, 5-1) is driving a five-game winning streak.

I think that just goes to show what Becker means to everyone, Kelly said. Were no quitters here. Even if our school closed, we would give everything we have.

With 16 ground balls, 19 tie controls and 8 turnovers in three games, Kelly was named NECC Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Kys’ performance this spring has been excellent, said Becker coach Stephanie Blakely. She’s a rock star on and off the field. On the field we don’t call her Stick the Magnet for nothing; she just comes with the ball. She has a great field of vision, she works very hard and is dedicated to what she does.

Kelly leads the team in draw controls and ground balls, adding 13 goals and eight assists.

I just tried to focus on the little things, Kelly said, like grabbing the ground balls and trying to read passes and get those interceptions, and especially the draw buttons.

In the fall, Kelly moves to Worcester State, where she will play ice hockey. I’m not sure about the other two (sports) yet, she said.

In March, Worcester State announced that it will add women’s ice hockey as the 21st varsity sport, and the Lancers will play their first season in 2021-22. Eliza Kelley, who has coached Becker’s women’s ice hockey team since its inception in 2014, will become Worcester’s first coach.

In Shrewsbury, Kelly was a two-time T&G Super Team roster in hockey, her favorite sport.

In Becker’s 12 games this year, Kelly scored one goal and added six assists. She has combined more than 100 points in her three sports at Becker.

(Playing three sports in college) was more intense than in high school, Kelly said, but the atmosphere was just great, and I loved being part of three teams, and I think the community at Becker’s just great and quite acceptable in all aspects.

The winners of the NECC lacrosse semifinals play on the spot of the highest remaining seed every Championship Sunday.

It has definitely been a great season, Kelly said. It’s different than it used to be, but we got to play and that’s great. We had our ups and downs at the start of the season, but we kicked it into gear and got it done.

Please contact Jennifer Toland at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @JenTand G.