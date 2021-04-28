Sports
China is hosting an Olympic table tennis simulation event in May
Inspiring Olympic champions of China in women’s table tennis event
Chen Jing of China competes on his way to winning the first gold medal in the women’s Olympic table tennis event in Seoul, South Korea, Oct.1, 1988. / CFP
Deng Yaping (C) of China wins the gold medal at the Olympic Women’s Table Tennis Singles Event in Atlanta, USA, 1996. / CFP
Wang Nan (C) from China wins the women’s table tennis singles title at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. / GVB
Zhang Yining (C) shows her gold medal after winning the Olympic Women’s Table Tennis Tournament in Athens, Greece, August 22, 2004. / CFP
Li Xiaoxia from China celebrates after winning the Olympic Women’s Table Tennis Final on August 1, 2012 in London, England. / CFP
The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) recently announced that it will organize an Olympic simulation competition in early May.
The 2021 World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smashes Trials and Olympic Simulation will take place in Xinxiang, Henan Province in central China, between May 3 and 7. The move comes less than 90 days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.
A total of 36 men’s and women’s singles and 16 mixed doubles pairs will be in attendance at the WTT event.
The CTTA has selected participants using a wide variety of parameters, including players who qualify for the singles final of the 14th National Games of China, the men’s and women’s singles finalists at the 2020 National Junior Championships (categories U18 and U15) and those who qualify for the tests.
According to the CTTA, this scheme is designed to develop young players of different ages in a planned manner, with an emphasis on preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and the long-term selection and preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics .
“The CTTA is not only targeting the Tokyo Olympics. We are also seeking to select and nurture talent for the Paris Olympics and beyond,” said CTTA Chairman Liu Guoliang.
“Those who can win tickets to the WTT Smashes Trials 2021 are the best players of their age group now in China. And I believe they will become the best table tennis players in the world.”
The pandemic-delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo begin on July 23.
Asian powerhouse China has won all but four gold table tennis medals since the sport was first included at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.
(With input from agencies)
