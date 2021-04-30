2021 All-Western Mass. Field Hockey: Squads for Division I, Division III and Division IIIA boys, Division I girls

MassLive announced on April 30 the Ice Hockey All-Western Mass roster. First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention to. Due to the pandemic of the corona virus, not all teams participated this season. The lists are the schools that participated in 2021.
Boys hockey
division I.
First team selections
Jake Iby, Pope Francis
Jack Kennedy, Pope Francis
Ryan Leonard, Pope Francis
Evan Phaneuf, Pope Francis
Ryan Shaw, Pope Francis
Brandon Spaulding, Pope Francis
Ben Zaranek, Pope Francis
Selections of the second team
Matt Burke, Pope Francis
Matt Hanscom, Pope Francis
Jack Moltenbrey, Pope Francis
Stephen Rougeot, Pope Francis
Bryce Russ, Pope Francis
Jack Turowsky, Pope Francis
Division III
First team selections
Sean Baker, Longmeadow
Darren Buteau, West Springfield
Sam Cocchi, Ludlow
Cam Collette, West Springfield
Ben Corbin, Ludlow
CJ Czarnecki, Westfield
Jackson Duquette, Minnechaug
Cole Guidrey, Longmeadow
Simon Higgins, Longmeadow
Dean Kadonga, Agawam
CJ Kolodziey, East Longmeadow
Corby Marini, Minnechaug
Luke McHugh, Longmeadow
Kaden Navone, West Springfield
David Noel, Minnechaug
Liam Poiliot, West Springfield
Sam Raco, Minnechaug
Dominic Terzi, Minnechaug
Peter Wurszt, Minnechaug
Second Team Selections
Tyler Allen, West Springfield
Travis Arnold, East Longmeadow
Luke Castor, West Springfield
Rob Croteau, Longmeadow
Aiden Fitzgerald, Westfield
Connor Fitzgerald, Westfield
Tyler Genovese, Minnechaug
Brandon Gomes, Ludlow
Derek Grout, Minnechaug
Owen Hall, West Springfield
Matt Kotfila, Westfield
Connor Rintoul, Longmeadow
Brendon Shuman, Westfield
Dan Spaulding, West Springfield
Joe Taupier, Westfield
Chris Torres, West Springfield
Gavin Weichselbaumer, Minnechaug
Honorable mention
Mike Antonellis, Westfield
Dan Bennett, Westfield
Ted Decosmo, Longmeadow
Andrew Grasso, Agawam
Luke Haynes, East Longmeadow
Kevin Hosmer, Westfield
Alex Maggipinto, Westfield
Joe Mikaelian, Longmeadow
Chase Navone, West Springfield
Nick Shea, Agawam
Colin Sherwood, East Longmeadow
Connor Sousa, West Springfield
Drew VanZandt, Minnechaug
Division IIIA
First team selections
Kyle Barnes, Greenfield
Anthony Bartolo, Chicopee
Joshua Bordeaux, Greenfield
Matt Brunelle, South Hadley
Jacob Bryant, Greenfield
David Girouard, Chicopee Comp
Kouji Ishida, Amherst
Liam McKellick, Southwick
Joe Meon, South Hadley
Devin Niles, Greenfield
Cam Pete, South Hadley
Trevor Poirier, Chicopee
Shane Prusak, Greenfield
Dylan Seymour, Chicopee Comp
Ryan Tucker, South Hadley
Selections of the second team
George Alimonos, Amherst
Kevin Baumann, Greenfield
Carter Beckwith, Amherst
Joe Cigal, South Hadley
Nick Farrell, Chicopee Comp
Sammy Knight, Greenfield
Derek Lenois, Greenfield
Aidan Roche, Greenfield
Danny Stefanik, Chicopee Comp
Thenis Tsilibocos, South Hadley
Charles Wykowski, South Hadley
Honorable mention
Callahan Bullens, Chicopee Comp
Joe Freniere, Amherst
Brody Gagne, Greenfield
Evan Iglesias, Southwick
Aidan Jubb, Southwick
Carson Langlois, Chicopee Comp
Matthew Lavoine, Greenfield
Charlie May, Amherst
Girls hockey
division I.
First team selections
Mia Alfonso, Pope Francis
Anna Chrisanthopoulos, Longmeadow
Lauren Crocker, Pope Francis
Madison Fox, Longmeadow
Kellie Harrington, Pope Francis
Lily Hayes, Pope Francis
Jane OConnor, Longmeadow
Morgan Peritz, Pope Francis
Mackenzie Rae, Longmeadow
Kayla Russ, Longmeadow
Casey Scanlon, Longmeadow
Selections of the second team
Madison Gallant, Longmeadow
Abby Hartley, Longmeadow
Clara sings, Longmeadow
Maddy Murphy, Longmeadow
Ela Rabidoux, Pope Francis
Grace Sands, Pope Francis
Joey Typrowicz, Longmeadow
Aubrey Welch, Longmeadow
Sara Wright, Pope Francis
