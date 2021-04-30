Connect with us

Sports

2021 All-Western Mass. Field Hockey: Squads for Division I, Division III and Division IIIA boys, Division I girls

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Minnechaug vs West Springfield Hockey 2/27/21

Olympia ice rink 27-2-21. West Side No. 17 Liam Pouliot skates the puck for a shot on goal in the first period. photo by J. Anthony Roberts

MassLive announced on April 30 the Ice Hockey All-Western Mass roster. First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention to. Due to the pandemic of the corona virus, not all teams participated this season. The lists are the schools that participated in 2021.

Boys hockey

division I.

First team selections

  • Jake Iby, Pope Francis
  • Jack Kennedy, Pope Francis
  • Ryan Leonard, Pope Francis
  • Evan Phaneuf, Pope Francis
  • Ryan Shaw, Pope Francis
  • Brandon Spaulding, Pope Francis
  • Ben Zaranek, Pope Francis

Selections of the second team

  • Matt Burke, Pope Francis
  • Matt Hanscom, Pope Francis
  • Jack Moltenbrey, Pope Francis
  • Stephen Rougeot, Pope Francis
  • Bryce Russ, Pope Francis
  • Jack Turowsky, Pope Francis
The ice hockey team of the No. 4 Westfield Bombers faced Agawam (DOUG STEINBOCK / STEINBOCK PHOTOGRAPHY) on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

The ice hockey team of the No. 4 Westfield Bombers faced Agawam (DOUG STEINBOCK / STEINBOCK PHOTOGRAPHY) on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Division III

First team selections

  • Sean Baker, Longmeadow
  • Darren Buteau, West Springfield
  • Sam Cocchi, Ludlow
  • Cam Collette, West Springfield
  • Ben Corbin, Ludlow
  • CJ Czarnecki, Westfield
  • Jackson Duquette, Minnechaug
  • Cole Guidrey, Longmeadow
  • Simon Higgins, Longmeadow
  • Dean Kadonga, Agawam
  • CJ Kolodziey, East Longmeadow
  • Corby Marini, Minnechaug
  • Luke McHugh, Longmeadow
  • Kaden Navone, West Springfield
  • David Noel, Minnechaug
  • Liam Poiliot, West Springfield
  • Sam Raco, Minnechaug
  • Dominic Terzi, Minnechaug
  • Peter Wurszt, Minnechaug

Second Team Selections

  • Tyler Allen, West Springfield
  • Travis Arnold, East Longmeadow
  • Luke Castor, West Springfield
  • Rob Croteau, Longmeadow
  • Aiden Fitzgerald, Westfield
  • Connor Fitzgerald, Westfield
  • Tyler Genovese, Minnechaug
  • Brandon Gomes, Ludlow
  • Derek Grout, Minnechaug
  • Owen Hall, West Springfield
  • Matt Kotfila, Westfield
  • Connor Rintoul, Longmeadow
  • Brendon Shuman, Westfield
  • Dan Spaulding, West Springfield
  • Joe Taupier, Westfield
  • Chris Torres, West Springfield
  • Gavin Weichselbaumer, Minnechaug

Honorable mention

  • Mike Antonellis, Westfield
  • Dan Bennett, Westfield
  • Ted Decosmo, Longmeadow
  • Andrew Grasso, Agawam
  • Luke Haynes, East Longmeadow
  • Kevin Hosmer, Westfield
  • Alex Maggipinto, Westfield
  • Joe Mikaelian, Longmeadow
  • Chase Navone, West Springfield
  • Nick Shea, Agawam
  • Colin Sherwood, East Longmeadow
  • Connor Sousa, West Springfield
  • Drew VanZandt, Minnechaug
Greenfield vs Chicopee Hockey 2/22/21

Smead Arena 22-2-21. Greenfield No. 16 Sammy Knight fires a shot at goal while Chicopee goalkeeper No. 30 David Shea is ready to save in the first period. photo by J. Anthony Roberts

Division IIIA

First team selections

  • Kyle Barnes, Greenfield
  • Anthony Bartolo, Chicopee
  • Joshua Bordeaux, Greenfield
  • Matt Brunelle, South Hadley
  • Jacob Bryant, Greenfield
  • David Girouard, Chicopee Comp
  • Kouji Ishida, Amherst
  • Liam McKellick, Southwick
  • Joe Meon, South Hadley
  • Devin Niles, Greenfield
  • Cam Pete, South Hadley
  • Trevor Poirier, Chicopee
  • Shane Prusak, Greenfield
  • Dylan Seymour, Chicopee Comp
  • Ryan Tucker, South Hadley

Selections of the second team

  • George Alimonos, Amherst
  • Kevin Baumann, Greenfield
  • Carter Beckwith, Amherst
  • Joe Cigal, South Hadley
  • Nick Farrell, Chicopee Comp
  • Sammy Knight, Greenfield
  • Derek Lenois, Greenfield
  • Aidan Roche, Greenfield
  • Danny Stefanik, Chicopee Comp
  • Thenis Tsilibocos, South Hadley
  • Charles Wykowski, South Hadley

Honorable mention

  • Callahan Bullens, Chicopee Comp
  • Joe Freniere, Amherst
  • Brody Gagne, Greenfield
  • Evan Iglesias, Southwick
  • Aidan Jubb, Southwick
  • Carson Langlois, Chicopee Comp
  • Matthew Lavoine, Greenfield
  • Charlie May, Amherst
Longmeadow vs. Pope Francis

The Longmeadow and Pope Francis hockey teams played to a 4-4 tie at the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield on January 18, 2021.

Girls hockey

division I.

First team selections

  • Mia Alfonso, Pope Francis
  • Anna Chrisanthopoulos, Longmeadow
  • Lauren Crocker, Pope Francis
  • Madison Fox, Longmeadow
  • Kellie Harrington, Pope Francis
  • Lily Hayes, Pope Francis
  • Jane OConnor, Longmeadow
  • Morgan Peritz, Pope Francis
  • Mackenzie Rae, Longmeadow
  • Kayla Russ, Longmeadow
  • Casey Scanlon, Longmeadow

Selections of the second team

  • Madison Gallant, Longmeadow
  • Abby Hartley, Longmeadow
  • Clara sings, Longmeadow
  • Maddy Murphy, Longmeadow
  • Ela Rabidoux, Pope Francis
  • Grace Sands, Pope Francis
  • Joey Typrowicz, Longmeadow
  • Aubrey Welch, Longmeadow
  • Sara Wright, Pope Francis

Note to readers: If you buy something from one of our affiliate links, we may earn a commission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: