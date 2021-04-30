2021 All-Western Mass. Field Hockey: Squads for Division I, Division III and Division IIIA boys, Division I girls





Olympia ice rink 27-2-21. West Side No. 17 Liam Pouliot skates the puck for a shot on goal in the first period. photo by J. Anthony Roberts Facebook share Share Twitter MassLive announced on April 30 the Ice Hockey All-Western Mass roster. First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention to. Due to the pandemic of the corona virus, not all teams participated this season. The lists are the schools that participated in 2021. Boys hockey division I. First team selections Jake Iby, Pope Francis

Jack Kennedy, Pope Francis

Ryan Leonard, Pope Francis

Evan Phaneuf, Pope Francis

Ryan Shaw, Pope Francis

Brandon Spaulding, Pope Francis

Ben Zaranek, Pope Francis Selections of the second team Matt Burke, Pope Francis

Matt Hanscom, Pope Francis

Jack Moltenbrey, Pope Francis

Stephen Rougeot, Pope Francis

Bryce Russ, Pope Francis

Jack Turowsky, Pope Francis The ice hockey team of the No. 4 Westfield Bombers faced Agawam (DOUG STEINBOCK / STEINBOCK PHOTOGRAPHY) on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Division III First team selections Sean Baker, Longmeadow

Darren Buteau, West Springfield

Sam Cocchi, Ludlow

Cam Collette, West Springfield

Ben Corbin, Ludlow

CJ Czarnecki, Westfield

Jackson Duquette, Minnechaug

Cole Guidrey, Longmeadow

Simon Higgins, Longmeadow

Dean Kadonga, Agawam

CJ Kolodziey, East Longmeadow

Corby Marini, Minnechaug

Luke McHugh, Longmeadow

Kaden Navone, West Springfield

David Noel, Minnechaug

Liam Poiliot, West Springfield

Sam Raco, Minnechaug

Dominic Terzi, Minnechaug

Peter Wurszt, Minnechaug Second Team Selections Tyler Allen, West Springfield

Travis Arnold, East Longmeadow

Luke Castor, West Springfield

Rob Croteau, Longmeadow

Aiden Fitzgerald, Westfield

Connor Fitzgerald, Westfield

Tyler Genovese, Minnechaug

Brandon Gomes, Ludlow

Derek Grout, Minnechaug

Owen Hall, West Springfield

Matt Kotfila, Westfield

Connor Rintoul, Longmeadow

Brendon Shuman, Westfield

Dan Spaulding, West Springfield

Joe Taupier, Westfield

Chris Torres, West Springfield

Gavin Weichselbaumer, Minnechaug Honorable mention Mike Antonellis, Westfield

Dan Bennett, Westfield

Ted Decosmo, Longmeadow

Andrew Grasso, Agawam

Luke Haynes, East Longmeadow

Kevin Hosmer, Westfield

Alex Maggipinto, Westfield

Joe Mikaelian, Longmeadow

Chase Navone, West Springfield

Nick Shea, Agawam

Colin Sherwood, East Longmeadow

Connor Sousa, West Springfield

Drew VanZandt, Minnechaug Smead Arena 22-2-21. Greenfield No. 16 Sammy Knight fires a shot at goal while Chicopee goalkeeper No. 30 David Shea is ready to save in the first period. photo by J. Anthony Roberts Division IIIA First team selections Kyle Barnes, Greenfield

Anthony Bartolo, Chicopee

Joshua Bordeaux, Greenfield

Matt Brunelle, South Hadley

Jacob Bryant, Greenfield

David Girouard, Chicopee Comp

Kouji Ishida, Amherst

Liam McKellick, Southwick

Joe Meon, South Hadley

Devin Niles, Greenfield

Cam Pete, South Hadley

Trevor Poirier, Chicopee

Shane Prusak, Greenfield

Dylan Seymour, Chicopee Comp

Ryan Tucker, South Hadley Selections of the second team George Alimonos, Amherst

Kevin Baumann, Greenfield

Carter Beckwith, Amherst

Joe Cigal, South Hadley

Nick Farrell, Chicopee Comp

Sammy Knight, Greenfield

Derek Lenois, Greenfield

Aidan Roche, Greenfield

Danny Stefanik, Chicopee Comp

Thenis Tsilibocos, South Hadley

Charles Wykowski, South Hadley Honorable mention Callahan Bullens, Chicopee Comp

Joe Freniere, Amherst

Brody Gagne, Greenfield

Evan Iglesias, Southwick

Aidan Jubb, Southwick

Carson Langlois, Chicopee Comp

Matthew Lavoine, Greenfield

Charlie May, Amherst The Longmeadow and Pope Francis hockey teams played to a 4-4 tie at the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield on January 18, 2021. Girls hockey division I. First team selections Mia Alfonso, Pope Francis

Anna Chrisanthopoulos, Longmeadow

Lauren Crocker, Pope Francis

Madison Fox, Longmeadow

Kellie Harrington, Pope Francis

Lily Hayes, Pope Francis

Jane OConnor, Longmeadow

Morgan Peritz, Pope Francis

Mackenzie Rae, Longmeadow

Kayla Russ, Longmeadow

Casey Scanlon, Longmeadow Selections of the second team Madison Gallant, Longmeadow

Abby Hartley, Longmeadow

Clara sings, Longmeadow

Maddy Murphy, Longmeadow

Ela Rabidoux, Pope Francis

Grace Sands, Pope Francis

Joey Typrowicz, Longmeadow

Aubrey Welch, Longmeadow

Sara Wright, Pope Francis

