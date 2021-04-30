Scottish forward quits football over mental health taunts





The Scottish Football Association is investigating the incident. Photo by John Walton – PA Images via Getty Images Albion Rovers forward David Cox has announced that he has retired from football after saying he was scolded by an opponent about his mental health issues. The 32-year-old, who sat on the bench for the Scottish League 2 game against Stenhousemuir, left the stadium at half time after saying he was taunted about his previous suicide attempts. – Stream FC daily on ESPN + Cox has previously spoken publicly about his battle with depression and the abuse he has sustained in football. “Second half has just started with Albion Rovers-Stenhousemuir and I have left the stadium. I didn’t play tonight, I was on the bench,” he said in a video on social media. “One of the guys on the Stenny team, we had a little back and forth and they tried my sanity. They said I should have got it right the first time. ‘Some people may not mind, but I’m tired of listening to it. I don’t get paid enough for it. ‘If they had put me in the park, I probably would have deliberately broken the boy’s legs. I tried to talk to the referees about it, but they didn’t want to know because they didn’t hear. “So I’m going to do something about it and for me it leaves the game. I’m done with it. I keep playing and I’m going to hit someone in the park, which is not good and will result in me being the bad one.” We stand behind David Cox. The inexcusable incident that occurred during tonight’s game should not be downplayed. David, you all have the unconditional support of Albion Rovers and Scottish football. #MentalHealthMatters Albion rovers fc (@albionrovers) April 29, 2021 The incident has been reported to the Scottish Football Association and Stenhousemuir has also started its own investigation. “The club is aware of a verbal altercation”, Stenhousemuir said in a statement. “We have spoken with the affected players, David Cox [Albion Rovers] who sat on the couch, and Jonathan Tiffoney [Stenhousemuir] who played. Both players claim that serious and completely inappropriate comments have been made during the game that affect the well-being and mental health of the player. “While we accept that things can be said in a match, we believe the allegations are serious enough to merit a more detailed investigation.” Albion Rovers said they supported Cox and would have walked off the field had the team been aware of the incident.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos