Cricket in India continues, diverting resources from the fight against the coronavirus





As plumes of smoke rose from cremation sites, where bodies arrived faster than they could be burned, teams of professional cricketers set out under the lights of a cavernous stadium named after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The shocking scenes took place Thursday in Ahmedabad, the capital of Mr Modis’s home state of Gujarat and a hotspot in India that features a spiral outbreak of the coronavirus that claims an average of nearly 3,000 lives a day nationwide. For decades, cricket and its charismatic stars have attained lofty status in India, where the once posh colonial game attracts its largest and most passionate fan base. Now public anger is growing over the international sports product, the Indian Premier League, which is playing matches in a biobubble with no spectators that has been criticized for diverting resources from the country’s wider coronavirus battle. There is a lack of empathy for corpses lying in crematoria around your stadium, said Rahul Verma, a lawyer and die-hard cricket fan who said he has been a committed follower of the cricket league since its inception in 2008. This match, a gentleman- game has never been so grotesque.

As hospitals are short of beds in the intensive care unit, relatives of the sick are sending out desperate pleas on social media for oxygen, medicines and other scarce supplies. Many Indians say they don’t know if they are infected with the coronavirus because overwhelmed labs have stopped processing tests. But one group that seems untouched is India’s wealthy and powerful Board of Control for Cricket, the regulatory body overseeing the Indian Premier League, which was modeled after the Premier League in England and featuring players from all over the world. The board has kept ambulances with mobile intensive care beds on standby outside stadiums where games are played in case a player falls ill. It tests players every two days and has created a travel bubble between stadiums in the six states hosting matches, including dedicated airport check-in desks for cricketers.

Meanwhile, some Indians say they cannot cross state lines to find hospital beds for Covid-19 patients. Hemang Amin, the board’s chief operating officer, said in a letter announced this week that the health and safety of players and staffers was of paramount importance, adding that the games, which end on May 30, were a necessary distraction in a difficult time. As you all walk onto the field, you will bring hope to millions of people who have tuned in, he wrote. But the leagues’ security protocols have only highlighted the divide between the star players who have said little publicly about criticism and the rest of the country. That ambulance outside that stadium could have saved at least ten lives a day, said Ishan Singh, a cricket fan in Delhi. These players are thieves. If given the chance, they will rob wood from the cremations and sell it on the market. The New Indian Express, a daily newspaper, said in an editorial this week that it would suspend coverage of the cricket competition until the appearance of normalcy is restored in the country. This is crazy commerce, wrote the newspaper. The problem is not with the game, but with the timing.

