Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Best Overall Rookie Players After Round 1 of NFL Draft
The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is over and we now know where the best rookies will play this season. The landing spot is still a bigger part of the puzzle when scouting the rookies to add to your Dynasty fantasy football teams this season. No matter how good a player is, if he doesn’t get his chances on the field, he won’t earn you any fantasy points. You can bet on a player’s talent to win a match, but it’s always safer to go with the guy who has an unquestioned path to the touch.
I’ll walk us through the top picks from Day 1 and will update after Day 2. Happy Dynasty Drafting Everything!
Kyle Pitts TE Falcons
If you want to win now, go to Najee Harris with the # 1 pick, but if you’re looking for a longer production in a weak position, Pitts is your man. Can I guarantee he will be in the Travis Kelce / George Kittle series for his career? No, but I bet he is. That’s worth more than 4-5 big fantasy years from a running back.
Najee Harris, RB, Steelers
The attack line is a problem in Pittsburgh, but their talent for running back was part of their problems last year. They won’t have that now as Harris is directly offended while also being a capable receiver. He should quickly become the workhorse for the Steelers and see enough detail to make it a Top 10 this season
JaMarr Chase, WR, Bengals
We know that Chase will not have a big learning curve to play with his quarterback in college and he is a player who I think will be a Top 20 receiver in this league without much trouble. The Bengals should be emerging sooner rather than later. I could grab it over Najee Harris depending on your needs.
Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles
I don’t know if Jalen Hurts is the man who will make Smith the player he is destined to be, but Smith could outpace Chase sooner rather than later. I can see he has a long and productive career no matter who his quarterback is.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins
The Dolphins are building something special in Miami and Waddle will be a big part of their success. I still believe that Tua Tagovailoa is making a big leap into his sophomore year and I see Waddle putting up fantasy songs quickly. With Devante Parker and Will Fuller there, he’s not going to be the No. 1 to start, but he’s got the chops to get their fast.
Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars
Etienne will likely be on a committee to start his career, but his talent should bring him work as the season goes on. The Jaguars will have a lot of talent to work with after this draw and Etienne will find ways to get the ball sooner rather than later.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars
The hasty power of laws will elevate him to fantasy more quickly than Mac Jones, who has no hasty power. But quarterbacks don’t have as much value in fantasy as the other positions unless you’re in a 2QB league. Could he become so dominant that you see people reaching for him in the first round of checkers in the coming years? Sure, but you shouldn’t reach for a quarterback on the first round.
Trey Lance, QB, 49ers
Lance probably has more fanciful perks than Lawrence for his hasty ability, team, and coach, but Lawrence is still the safest bet to be a top starter in five years. But I am super excited about Lance attacking Kyle Shanahans and you should be too.
Rookie Dynasty overall rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TO
|2
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|3
|Yes’Marr Chase
|CHINA
|WR
|4
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|5
|Jaylen Waddle
|MY
|WR
|6
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|7
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|8
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|9
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|10
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|11
|Mac Jones
|BORN
|QB
|12
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|QB
|13
|Consumption Bateman
|BALL
|WR
|#
|Not drafted
|Team
|Position
|14
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|15
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|15
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|15
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|Michael Carter
|RB
|15
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|15
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|15
|Dyami brown
|WR
|15
|Kylin Hill
|RB
|15
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|15
|Demetric Felton
|RB
|15
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|15
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|15
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|15
|Amari Rodgers
|WR
|15
|D’Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|15
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|15
|Pat Freiermuth
|TO
|15
|Seth Williams
|WR
|15
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|15
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|15
|Kellen Mouth
|QB
|15
|Kyle Trask
|QB
|15
|Davis Mills
|QB
|15
|Hunter Long
|TO
|15
|Brevin Jordan
|TO
|15
|Tre’McKitty
|TO
|15
|Tommy tremble
|TO
