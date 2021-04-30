Georgetown Men’s and Women’s Tennis close their seasons in the first round of the Big East tournament

The Georgetown men’s and women’s tennis teams both fell in the first round of the Big East Tournament in Cayce, South Carolina, ending their already shortened seasons.

The men’s team finished 2-2 in the season, beating the Howard University Bisons and Loyola University Maryland Greyhounds and losing to the Villanova University Wildcats in the regular season. The Hoyas faced first-seeded DePaul Blue Devils in the first round of the Big East Tournament on April 23, losing 4-0.

The Georgetown women’s team finished 1-2 with a win over Loyola University Maryland and a loss against Villanova during the regular season. The women’s tennis also lost 4-0 to the Marquette Golden Eagles in the Big East Tournament on April 22. After playing without a full roster all spring and forced to drop two positions, the Hoyas were immediately at a disadvantage.

Despite the outcome, the Georgetown tennis teams were happy to enjoy the warm weather in South Carolina and explore the other teams in the Great East, said interim Head Coach Freddy Mesmer.

This year we were only allowed to play one Big East Team, Mesmer said in a telephone interview with The Hoya. It was fun to watch the other teams in our division and see how we are doing. I’ve done my best to get more conference matches next year in preparation for the Big East Tournament. We’re going to have the potential to play seven to eight conference games, while we only played two or three in the past.

It has been a difficult season for any Hoya tennis team because of the COVID-19 pandemic; both met at short notice, struggled to fill their squad and suffered many players with injuries throughout the season. Nonetheless, Georgetown tennis left the season with invaluable experience for next year, Mesmer said.

GUHoyas | Georgetown senior Luke Ross and sophomore Harry Yang celebrate after winning a point. Ross and Yang fell against DePaul’s Fran Tonejc and Tripp Tuff in a doubles match in the first round of the Big East tournament.

We learned how to finish matches when we were ahead against weaker opponents, Mesmer said. It was also important to gain some experience against better teams in matches where the environment was uncomfortable, and to see how our players performed while facing backlash against the wall. Some have done a great job and others have some work to do.

The women’s team loses one senior, Sofie Moenster, who switched from Rice after her freshman year because she was looking for a better balance between school and tennis. Sofie was unable to compete for the Hoyas in her last season.

Five seniors graduate from the men’s team, leaving the team without many of its key players next season.

It was crucial to have those guys in the roster this season. The duo helped guide the team and convey valuable wisdom to the underclass. The three other seniors were all strong players who helped advance the program. They all have great jobs, and I wish them the best for the future, Mesmer said.

According to Mesmer, Georgetown tennis is looking forward to bringing in one of the strongest recruiting classes in history next year.

We’ve recruited two strong girls who will have an immediate impact on the team, which normally isn’t the case, Mesmer said. We will have a young team with great potential, and I am super excited. On the men’s side, five freshmen and one graduate transfer from Colgate, Scott Bickel. We are one of the best rosters in recent years and our future looks bright.