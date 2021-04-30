Sports
Rockford Hockey Club teammates sign with junior hockey teams
ROCKFORD Scott Burfoot has lost sight of how much minor league hockey teams for which he played. He says to look it up on the internet.
Erie. Roanoke. Peoria. Huntsville. Fort Wayne. Erie again. Flint. Richmond. Quad Cities. Rockford.
And then there were the stops in his roller hockey career: Pittsburgh. Buffalo. Detroit. Empire State. The Virginia Vultures. “I even played for Team Canada,” he said.
So why did he settle in Rockford?
“I wanted to coach, and I was a player / coach my senior year at Rockford,” said Burfoot, who has been called Rockford homestay for over 20 years now. “Then we stayed here because we liked the city and the park. Neighborhood so much, and I was hired by them.”
More:Chicago Blackhawks buys Rockford IceHogs for $ 11.8 million, paving the way for MET renovations
Burfoot started out as Rockford’s hockey director and rink manager and is now the general manager of the ice facilities. He has coached a generation of up-and-coming players for the Rockford Hockey Club, including three players who have recently signed on to play for level 2 junior hockey programs.
Junior hockey, for players ages 16-20, is where most future NHL players get their start.
Hockey is different, Burfoot said. Many of the Division I colleges take in kids ages 19 and 20 unless you’re really, really good. Junior leagues are made to give kids a chance to keep playing, so colleges and other teams can watch these kids and hopefully get the chance to play sometime in the future.
A special group
Burfoot said he cannot remember the last time that three Rockford kids all went to junior high-level hockey competitions.
This year’s trio consists of his son, Harlem junior Zach Burfoot, Hononegah senior Ryan Hintz and Boylan senior John Wojciechowski.
We have a special group, Hintz said. We all play with each other and all push each other very hard. They were all very good friends. This group made up for that.
They were so good that their Rockford Peewee team was ranked under Coach Burfoot Number 1 in the nation in 2016 with a record of 40-6-4.
All three defenders went on to play in the Chicago suburbs for the past four years.
Zach Burfoot, who last season had 48 points in 43 games for the Chicago Fury at Orland Park, will now follow in his father’s footsteps and play for Estevan Bruins in the Saskatchewan Junior League.
From what Dad told me, it’s a great organization, Zach Burfoot said.
Junior league players live a life like minor league baseball players, living with local host families, and playing their sport every day. Wojciechowski, who signed with the Odessa Jackalopes, flew to Texas for a two-week trial to see what it was like to live in the football city made famous by Friday Night Lights.
It was a good experience, Wojciechowski said. The family I lived with was really cool. We had pregame meals and stuff. It was like being at home. And it was intense every day to practice. … But it’s a different lifestyle down there. It’s just so country.
Earlier:Former IceHogs goalkeepers make Blackhawks debut when Rockford resumes hockey
Hintz signed with the Twin City Thunder in Auburn, Maine. Although he will be far from his home, he will now be closer to his teammates.
I’ve always wanted to be closer to my teammates because I’ve always traveled to Chicago to play on a team, Hintz said. Now I am going to see my teammates every day and practice almost every day. That will be great fun for me.
A journey begins
Since he’s in high school for another year, Burfoot will have a different experience than his two friends. He attends secondary school in Estevan.
It’s getting a little weird being the new kid’s senior year, but I’m really excited about it, he said. It’s a small town. I think everyone knows the hockey team. It’s the only sports team they have in Estevan, so hopefully everyone knows me.
The three old teammates move thousands of miles apart, but they will always share their bond as this year’s three junior hockey players from Rockford.
It’s just amazing that all three of us do this, Wojciechowski said. The team we had here in Rockford when we started was incredible. We’ve all made each other better.
They are now taking the first steps their mentor has taken to launch his career, a journey that has taken so long that the resident of Winnipeg, Manitoba, has lost his Canadian accent.
“I’ll get it more when I go back,” Burfoot said. “I think I’ve been in the United States for too long.
“I wonder if Zach will get one back.”
Matt Trowbridge: [email protected]; @matttrowbridge
Zach Burfoot
High school: Harlem junior
Size: 5 feet-9,155 lbs
Position: Defender
Junior team: Estevan (Saskatchewan) Bruins
Last year: 19 goals, 29 assists in 43 games for the Chicago Fury 18-U team
Zach on Scott Burfoot, his dad and Peewee coach in Rockford: “His love for the game rubbed us all over and he taught us how to play the game well.”
Ryan Hintz
High school: Hononegah senior
Size: 5-11, 195 lbs
Position: Defender
Junior team: Twin City Thunder (Auburn, Maine)
Last year: Played for Chicago Mission
Ryan on Scott Burfoot, his peewee coach in Rockford: “Coach Burfoot taught me so much, but also went further to show his love and concern for the team. He challenged me to do better and push my limits as a hockey player.”
John Wojciechowski
High school: Boylan senior
Size: 5-9, 165 lbs
Position: Defender
Junior team: Odessa (Texas) Jackalopes
Last year: 3 goals, 23 assists in 41 games for Chicago Fury
John about Scott Burfoot, his peewee coach in Rockford: “He was tough on us, but he wanted us to succeed.”
