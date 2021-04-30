Like Ping Pong Diplomacy, People-to-People Connections Still Advance Current China-US Ties: Chinese and American Observers

Participants will discuss how China and the US can achieve new breakthroughs in relationships through people-to-people exchanges at the conference. (photo: Huang Lanlan / GT)

Including climate, education and public health, there are still many areas where China and the US can work together to pursue common interests and break the ice for the world’s most important bilateral relations amid the current uncertainties, some Chinese and US politicians noted. , scientists and business people. at a conference in Shanghai on Friday.

On the theme “Looking Back and Looking Forward: Challenges and Opportunities of China-US Relations”, the conference was held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Ping-Pong Diplomacy, a milestone in the history of China-US relations once somewhat promoted normalization. of bilateral ties and to discuss potential breakthroughs for China and the US today that are similar to the ping-pong diplomacy of the past.

Climate change represents a great opportunity for China and the US to work together, said Yang Jiemian, chairman of the Academic Affairs Council of the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, citing the joint statement on the climate crisis that the two countries had earlier this year. month, which was seen as a positive signal from the two powerful countries jointly representing the interests of the international community.

“Climate change is not just about the climate,” Yang told the Global Times. “It has a lot of relevance to political adjustment, science and technology cooperation, as well as how we can turn this climate crisis into an opportunity to advance our trade and economic relations.”

Education is another important area in which China and the US have long worked together, said Jeffrey Lehman, vice chancellor of NYU (New York University) Shanghai. “We were deeply concerned by the reporting of the latter [US] administration, which has damaged our institutions, ”he recalled, saying that presidents of US universities had written to the US government to express their displeasure.

Fortunately, things have started to improve since the new government came in, Lehman said. “There may be a longer visa process for graduate students in some very sensitive areas, but I don’t think it’s a closed door. We need to get back to the kind of healthy university engagement and partnership the world needs.”

The US announced on Monday that it would relax the travel ban for Chinese students. In Shanghai, the US consulate general is resuming its activities to process visas for Chinese students, which will begin next Tuesday, said James Heller, US consul general in Shanghai, who also presented at the conference on Friday.

“Our team is very excited and working hard to get them on their way to the United States [and] move them safely and efficiently, “Heller told the Global Times.” The US welcomes Chinese students; we know how important they are. ”

In April 1971, at the invitation of China, the American table tennis team visited China, for which the two countries had not had official contact for more than 20 years. The Chinese table tennis delegation visited the US the following year.

Both governments actually took a step back and allowed people to adopt the relationship at their own pace in the 1970s, said Jan Berris, vice president of the National Committee for U.S.-China Relations, in a video interview with the Shanghai Institute of American Studies that aired at the conference.

“ While the two governments made it possible, it was because of the people – the ping pong players and other athletes and everyone involved in the countless exchanges that began in the 1970s and grew to the point where we entered the vast web of deep and broad relationships between Chinese and American people that are very difficult to tear apart, ”Berris noted.

Unfortunately, people’s exchanges were interrupted to some extent by the Trump administration for some time, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.

Now for both China and the US, some of the biggest challenges in improving their relationship are how to control the competitions and avoid potential confrontation as much as possible, Wu said, referring to the Biden government’s position on the subject. develop strategic competition with China.

“Looking back [at] the [first] 100 days after Biden took office, we are somewhat disappointed and concerned with his policy towards China, “Wu told the Global Times on Friday.” In essence, Biden is still on the trajectory of Trump’s Chinese policy. “

The conference was sponsored jointly by the Shanghai People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Shanghai Sports Federation, Shanghai University of Sport and the Shanghai Institute of American Studies.