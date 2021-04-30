2021 Portuguese Grand Prix FP1: Bottas leads Verstappen in a close opening practice in Portimao





Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen traded places at the top of the charts during FP1, but it was Bottas who finished just the fastest in the first session of the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Bottas equipped his W12 with soft tires with 20 minutes remaining and set the reference time, improving to a final fastest lap of 1m19.648s. Verstappen, who arrived in Portimao with an upgraded RB16B car, got a flat spot on his tire late in the session, saying his car was “impossible to drive” due to the vibrations. Despite this, the Dutchman finished only 0.025 seconds on Bottas on soft tires. READ MORE: Another Race Into the Unknown Why It’s All To Play For Between Mercedes And Red Bull In Portugal Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, three tenths behind the checkered flag on the same soft C3 compounds. The reigning champion was beaten by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (P4) by less than a tenth of a second. That left Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who ran an aero-rake early in the session and possibly tested the team’s new parts in third place, 0.198 seconds behind Bottas’ pace. AS IT HAPPENED: Follow all the action from the first practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix 1





Valtteri

Bottas

BONE

Mercedes

1: 19,648 2





Max. Height

Verstappen

WATCH

Red Bull Racing

+ 0.025s 3





Sergio

Perez

PER

Red Bull Racing

+ 0.198 sec 4





Charles

Leclerc

LEC

Ferrari

+ 0.236s 5





Lewis

Hamilton

HAM

Mercedes

+ 0.319s AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly finished sixth, and Saturday star George Russell surprisingly finished seventh ahead of Williams, beating eighth Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz to the position. It meant that McLaren’s Imola podium sitter Lando Norris finished ninth, followed closely by Alpine’s Esteban Ocon who rounded out the top 10. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll finished 11th, ahead of McLaren’s 12th seed Daniel Ricciardo. Stroll’s teammate Sebastian Vettel finished 16th, his session only obliterated by a short stop in McLaren’s pit stop halfway through. READ MORE: Well, see how the cars are pushed to the limit. Directors positive about the intense Sprint Qualification Plan Fernando Alonso was the only driver to start the session on soft rivals waiting for the 30 minutes to do so and the two-time Alpine champion unusually set his fastest lap on hard tires to finish 14th overall, behind AlphaTauri’s rookie Yuki Tsunoda. Callum Ilott, second in the Formula 2 Championship, replaced Antonio Giovinazzi at Alfa Romeo for FP1. Ilott, who is now Alfa Romeo’s official reserve driver, finished 17th in his FP1 debut. Kimi Raikkonen in the other Alfa Romeo was only four tenths faster and finished 15th, the two were shared by Vettel. 2021 Portuguese GP FP1: Aston Martins Vettel and Stroll struggle for grip While Williams’ Russell finished in seventh place, his teammate Nicholas Latifi was 19th in the overall standings. He split the two Haas drivers, with Mick Schumacher in 18th and Nikita Mazepin 2.3 seconds slower than his teammate to finish the standings in 20th place. READ MORE: PORTUGUESE GRAND PRIX all-new digital racing program So with Verstappen just a whisker behind Bottas, it looks like we could have another gigantic Mercedes vs Red Bull battle this weekend in Portimao. FP2 follows at 1500 local time with everyone to play for in Portugal, and live coverage and comment here on F1.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos