Cricket Victoria celebrates the winners of the Premier Cricket Awards 2020-21





Richmond batter / wicket-keeper Scott Edwards and Melbourne all-rounder Rhiann O'Donnell have won the Jack Ryder and Una Paisley medals respectively at tonight's Premier Cricket Awards at the CitiPower Center. Richmond batter / wicket-keeper Scott Edwards and Melbourne all-rounder Rhiann O'Donnell have won the Jack Ryder and Una Paisley medals respectively at tonight's Premier Cricket Awards at the CitiPower Center. O'Donnell received 33 votes, finishing twice ahead of Box Hill's Zoe Griffiths with 31 votes. Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies' Elyse Villani finished third with 20 votes. For O'Donnell, she saw 488 runs and 25 wickets for the Demons in the season. She becomes the third Melbourne player in five years to win the Una Paisley Medal. The win is all the more special for O'Donnell, who is based in Mildura and commutes to Melbourne weekly for club commitments. O'Donnell made her Victorian debut during the 2018/19 season, playing WBBL for both the Renegades and Hurricanes. By winning tonight's count, Edwards became the first Richmond player since England international Paul Collingwood MBE won the Ryder medal in a draw with Ringwood's Darren Dempsey in 2001. Edwards is only the second Tiger to win the medal since the introduction of the Ryder Medal in 1973. For Ryder medalist Edwards, 2020-21 was a best season of his career. The Tonga-born glove man took 37 votes, finishing two votes ahead of Carlton's Evan Gulbis on 35, while Prahran Damon Egan finished third with 34 votes. Edwards, who has represented the Netherlands several times in international cricket, scored 637 points this season, an average of 45.5. Those runs put him in seventh place on the top scorers list and he completed 22 layoffs behind the stumps. 2020-21 Jack Ryder Medalist Scott Edwards (Richmond) 2020-21 Una Paisley Medalist Rhiann O'Donnell (Melbourne) 2020-21 Premier Cricket Awards for Women Premier ladies first-best player in the first season Isabel White (Box Hill) Women's Premier Seconds Player of the Season (Sue Woolcock Award) Hasrat Gill (Melbourne) Premier's third player of the season for ladies Teagan French (Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies) Kookaburra Premier Women's Team of the Season Teagan Parker (C) (World Cup) – Melbourne Tiana Atkinson – Dandenong Makinley Blows – Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies Bhavisha Devchand – Ringwood Kim Garth – Dandenong Zoe Griffiths – Box Hill Olivia Henry – Ringwood Anna O'Donnell – Melbourne Rhiann O'Donnell – Melbourne Natalie Schilov – Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies Laura Shaw – Ringwood Ellen Williams – Prahran 2020-21 Premier Cricket Awards for Men Premier Seconds Player of the Season for Men Jack Wrigglesworth (Geelong) Premier men's third player of the season Jacob Hind and Jordan Hesline (Tied) (Richmond) Premier fourth player of the season for men Oscar Gordon (Essendon) Kookaburra Premier Team of the Season for Men Eamonn Vines (C) – Geelong Scott Edwards (World Cup) – Richmond Damon Egan – Prahran Evan Gulbis – Carlton Fergus O'Neill – Melbourne Eddy O'Sullivan – Carlton James Nanopoulos – Dandenong Thomas Rogers – Ringwood James Seymour – Essendon Henry Thornton – St Kilda Matt Wilcox – Prahran Kyle Williamson – Melbourne

