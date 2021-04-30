David Cox: Albion Rovers attacker quits football over ‘abuse’ claim during Stenhousemuir match





David Cox left Ochilview during the break of the match between Stenhousemuir and Albion Rovers Albion Rovers’ David Cox says he has retired from football after claiming he was berated by an opposition player for his mental health issues. Cox, 32, left the stadium during halftime of his squad’s game with Stenhousemuir, saying he was taunted about his previous attempts to take his own life. Stenhousemuir confirmed on Friday that they have asked the Scottish FA to investigate and informed the SPFL. They said the “serious allegations … must be vigorously investigated.” The League 1 club also confirmed that after talks, their player would be on leave until the investigation is completed. He denies the claims. In a statement on Thursday, Stenhousemuir said they “had spoken to the affected players, David Cox (Albion Rovers) who was sitting on the bench, and Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) who was playing”. They added, “Both players claim that serious and completely inappropriate comments were made during the game that affect the player’s well-being and mental health.” Former Annan Athletic and Cowdenbeath striker Cox has come out in the public a number of times about his battle with depression and the abuse he has sustained in the game. In a video on social media, the part-time player said: “Second half just started with Albion Rovers-Stenhousemuir and I left the stadium. I wasn’t playing tonight, I was sitting on the bench. “One of the guys on the Stenny team, we had a little back and forth and they tried my sanity. They said I should have got it right the first time. ‘Some people may not mind, but I’m tired of listening to it. I don’t get paid enough for it. ‘If they had put me in the park, I probably would have deliberately broken the boy’s legs. I tried to talk to the referees about it, but they didn’t want to know because they didn’t hear. “So I’m going to do something about it and for me it leaves the game. I’m done with it. I keep playing and I’m going to hit someone in the park, which is not good and will result in me being the bad one.” If you are experiencing the issues in this article, help and support is available on it BBC action line.







