2021 NFL Draft Rounds 2, 3: Best Available Players





INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time since 2018, the Colts made a first round on Thursday night, fielding Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with the No. 21 overall pick. For Chris Ballard and the Colts’ brains, drafting Paye was an “ easy ” decision. But there were plenty of seemingly less easy moves on Day 1 of the NFL Draft: The Chicago Bears traded nine spots to take down Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, the Jets traded from No. 23 to No. 14 to pick up USC. set. offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and a number of teams thought to be potentially interested in trading up and down held on to their shoulders by the end of the night. It all made for a gripping first evening full of action. But as the competition’s focus shifts to Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night, here’s a look at some of the best players left on the board as the Colts look at their next pick at No. 54 overall. (The Colts’ third-round roster was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the Carson Wentz trade.) Each of these players was rated in the top 75 by all four of these prominent design analysts: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 15 Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 15 Rob Rang (FOX Sports) ranking: 11 Danny Kelly (The Ringer) ranking: 9 Ranking by Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 16 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 43 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 31 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 34 North Carolina RB Javonte Williams Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 25 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 41 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 33 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 32 Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 26 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 35 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 62 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 31 Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 29 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 29 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 38 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 37 Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 30 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 16 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 18 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 16 Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 34 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 39 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 40 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 48 Michigan OT / OG Jalen Mayfield Ranking by Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 35 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 53 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 72 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 61 Oklahoma State OT Bitches Jenkins Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 36 Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 24 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 41 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 28 Located in North Dakota OT Dillon Radunz Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 37 Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 74 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 67 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 69 Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 39 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 42 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 57 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 54 Alabama iOL Landon Dickerson Ranking by Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 40 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 21 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 26 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 26 Alabama DT Christian Barmore Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 43 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 20 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 24 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 23 Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 46 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 56 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 35 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 70 Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 47 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 49 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 30 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 43 LSU WR Terrance Marshall Jr. Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 48 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 48 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 55 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 36 Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 49 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 65 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 37 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 59 Georgia CB Tyson Campbell Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 51 Dane Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 52 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 46 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 55 Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 53 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 36 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 29 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 38 Wake Forest EDGE Carlos Basham Jr. Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 54 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 44 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 59 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 30 Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 55 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 61 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 48 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 51 Washington CB Elijah Molden Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) ranking: 60 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 45 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 44 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 49 Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 61 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 38 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 36 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 50 Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 61 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 38 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 36 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 50 Rank Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): 70 Deen Brugler (The Athletic) ranking: 50 Ranking of Rob Rang (FOX Sports): 46 Ranking of Danny Kelly (The Ringer): 40

