English football begins a four-day boycott on social media in response to player abuse





English football, including Premier League and Women’s Super League clubs, has embarked on a four-day boycott of social media in response to the ongoing discriminatory abuse that players are receiving online. The boycott began on Friday, April 30 at 3:00 pm BST and ends on Monday, May 3 at 11:59 pm BST. The decision to boycott social media has also been picked up by other sports, with federations, clubs and individuals from rugby, tennis, cycling and Formula 1 also joining the protest. – Stream FC daily on ESPN + Famous stars such as Marcus Rashford and Lauren James of Manchester United, striker Raheem Sterling of Manchester and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool have reported that they have been racially abused on social media platforms. City’s Kyle Walker was the last player to call for action after being racially abused following his side’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final. He posted a screenshot of the abuse he had received with the caption, “When is this going to end?” The boycott is supported by the English Football Association, Premier League, WSL, English Football League, Women’s Championship, Professional Footballers Association, League Managers Association, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, Kick It Out and Football Supporters Association, as well as a number of other groups and individuals in football. It’s been a big football weekend with United facing Liverpool in the Premier League and Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League. “This is planned during a full match schedule in the men’s and women’s professional game and will cause clubs in the Premier League, EFL, WSL and Women’s Championship to shut down their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts,” said a joint statement. . said on April 24. “As a collective, the game recognizes the wide reach and value of social media for our sport. The connectivity and access to supporters that are at the heart of football remains essential. The boycott will last until midnight on Sunday. Photo by Catherine Ivill / Getty Images “However, the boycott shows that English football is coming together to emphasize that social media companies need to do more to eradicate online hatred, while at the same time stressing the importance of educating people in the ongoing fight against discrimination.” Government agencies and leagues wrote to Twitter and Facebook in February calling for stricter enforcement of anti-discrimination rules. While it was recognized that progress had been made, the groups said it was not enough. “While some progress has been made, we are reiterating those requests today in an effort to stop the relentless flow of discriminatory messages and ensure that there are real ramifications for providers of online abuse across all platforms,” ​​the statement added. to. “Boycott of football on its own will of course not eradicate the scourge of discriminatory online abuse, but it will demonstrate the game’s willingness to take voluntary and proactive steps in this ongoing battle. Finally, as football takes a stand, we urge the UK government to ensure that its online safety law will introduce strong legislation to make social media companies more accountable for what happens on their platforms, as discussed. on the DCMS. [Digital, Culture, Media and Sport] Online round table discussion about abuse earlier this week. “ Managers and players have shown widespread support for the boycott since its announcement.

