Women’s Tennis Wallace, Georgia, 4 players receive SEC honors | Georgia Sports





The Southeastern Conference announced its annual women’s tennis awards Thursday afternoon, with Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace earn the Coach of the Year award for the sixth time in his career. In his 36th season, Wallace has won the No. 3 Bulldogs set an impressive 20-1 overall record with an unbeaten record at the conference, earning Georgia both the SEC regular season title and the SEC tournament title. Every time a coach wins the Coach of the Year award, it’s a great reflection of the team and the success they’ve had, Wallace said. Our team has had such a great year and I want to give our associate head coach a lot of credit Drake Bernstein, which has played an important role in our success here in Georgia. “ Katarina Jokic was also one of this year’s award winners as she was named SEC Player of the Year. Jokic was perfect in dual-match play, going 15-0 and 24-1 overall. She was also named SEC Player of the Week four times this season, the most by any other women’s tennis athlete since the weekly awards began in 2000. Kat has clearly had an incredible career as a Georgia Bulldog and has remained a rock for our team both on and off the field, Bernstein said. This is a well-deserved honor for her. Lea Ma earned SEC Newcomer of the Year after a strong two-game campaign in both singles and doubles. The award was intended for sophomores whose freshman season was cut short due to COVID-19. She has had a fantastic season in both singles and doubles, said Bernstein. Her growth has been the most impressive part of her season. Four Bulldogs earned first-team All-SEC honors. Jokic and Ma join Meg Kowalski and SEC Tournament MVP Morgan Coppoc on the first team, conducting the conference with selected players for the first or second team. Georgia appears to be continuing its dominance in the NCAA tournament, with bracket and regional venues announcing May 3 at 6pm.

