Sports
Ryan Miller retires while Quinton Byfield embarks on a career
A standout NHL career is coming to an end, just as another career, brimming with the promise of great achievements, begins to blossom.
This season is almost over for the Ducks, who are outside the playoffs, and for the Kings, the odds of which are rapidly diminishing. But the hockey life cycle will be this weekend when Ducks goalkeeper Ryan Miller tastes its last days for retirement and Kings forward Quinton Byfield tries to build on his solid NHL debut and become the centerpiece of his teams climbing shakily back to the Stanley Cup battle.
Miller, 40, said Thursday that this season, his 18th in the NHL, will be his last. He will likely start on Saturday against the Kings at Honda Center, the final of the teams four straight games against each other. I’d like to compete to the end, he said, and he deserves a chance to go out on his terms.
The East Lansing, Michigan native is the NHL career leader in American-born goalkeeper victories with 390, ranking 14th among those who played that dangerous position. He is the only goalie in hockey history who has been declared the best at his job in the college ranks, the American Hockey League, the NHL, and in the Olympics.
Miller was spectacular in Team USA’s silver medal performance at the 2010 Vancouver Games and played on the team of fourth place in Sochi, Russia in 2014. That’s always a source of pride for me, he said representing the US at the world championships. and Olympics.
He was born into a hockey family: 10 of his relatives played the sport in Michigan State and his brother Drew and cousin Kip preceded him in Anaheim. Ryan loved hockey for as long as he can remember. He enjoyed playing it, thinking about it, and anticipating going out again. His career vision was clear from the start, although his father, Dean, didn’t always share it.
I was very attracted to goalkeeper as a position, Miller said during an emotion-filled webinar Thursday with tributes from former and current teammates and coaches. I think from time to time I have been discouraged in the least way by my dad because he knew how hard it could be to stand there, I just felt like that was the place for me. And it ended right where I wanted to be, and I’m lucky to have been able to do it for so long.
He made his NHL debut on November 19, 2002. He played on some very good teams at Buffalo and received the Vezina Trophy as the division’s top goalkeeper for his dominant 2009-10 season, but the Sabers never got close to winning. of the cup. It wasn’t due to a lack of effort or concern from Miller, who started a charity foundation in Buffalo that he still actively supports.
Buffalo will always have a big part of my heart. I feel like I really grew up there, said Miller, who played in St. Louis and Vancouver before signing with The Ducks in 2017 as a free agent. I always felt that, in a way, I owed something to Buffalo. I always wanted to do the right thing with the fans.
He now looks forward to shedding the quirks of being an NHL goalie. I owe my wife quite a few nights out where we should have been on a date, but I had to prepare for a hockey game the next day or two days, he said. He plans to stay in Southern California with his son Bodhi and wife, actress Noureen DeWulf. He wants to stay involved in hockey, maybe in management or player development, but he hasn’t worked out the details.
I’ll see you around the ice rinks, he said. I just won’t be in the fold.
As Miller leaves, the heralded Byfield arrives, with the hopes of Kings fans who have grown dissatisfied with the struggling pace of the team’s rebuilding.
General manager Rob Blake cannot afford to be wrong about Byfield, the No. 2 choice in the design of 2020. Giving the 18-year-old forward a chance to experience the speed and physicality of the NHL should help him next season, when nothing short of a playoff berth will be acceptable. Too little scoring and too much defense disorder have doomed the Kings this season, problems that Blake can solve by wisely using the salary cap he has created. He can’t afford to be wrong there either.
Byfield was impressive in his debut on Wednesday, playing for nearly 18 minutes and getting the turn of the power play and penalty killing units. He had four shots on target, won eight of twelve face-offs and had a good scoring opportunity in the late seconds of the game. Kings 3-2 loss to the ducks.
He was probably one of our better players, said coach Todd McLellan. Quite a complete night for a real young man and hopefully we can grow that as we go on.
Byfield made some sharp, smart passes, although the pace gave him little time to make decisions. You play against the best players in the world and I need to know about that and play some more, he said. You will find here that you should bury your odds or else you will not get the result you want.
He didn’t seem out of place. Most importantly, he didn’t feel out of place. I’m looking forward to the next one and just to improve, ”he said. Hopefully it was just the first of many games of my career. There is a lot to take with you, but I definitely feel like I belong here.
As Byfield’s career takes off, Miller’s end comes to an end, creating a brief and intriguing intersection of their NHL paths.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
