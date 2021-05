Charg d’Affaires ai and Minister Yang Xiaoguang have a video call with renowned British table tennis player Alan Hydes

On April 28, Charg d’Affaires ai and Minister Yang Xiaoguang had a video chat with Alan Hydes, vice president of Table Tennis England and a well-known British table tennis player, and exchanged views with him on celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Ping Pong Diplomacy. Yang said Ping Pong Diplomacy has played a positive role in the historic advancement of China-UK relationship. In 1971, the England table tennis team visited China, where the team met Prime Minister Zhou Enlai and was warmly welcomed by relevant departments and people from all walks of life. The visit opened the door for Chinese and British to communicate with each other and increase understanding and accelerated the ice-breaking of the relationship between China and the UK. Thus, Ping Pong diplomacy has gone down in history to provide for the objective needs of the peoples of the two countries to break down barriers, strengthen communication, and increase understanding and friendship. More than just a story of friendship through sport, it is a profound illustration of the fact that friendship, created through close contact between people, is the key to healthy relationships between states. Thus, China and the UK found the driving force behind the development of their bilateral relationship. This provides important reference and practical guidance today for the two parties to participate in exchanges. Yang pointed out that the people-to-people exchanges between China and the UK, represented by Ping Pong Diplomacy, are an important part of the relationship between China and the UK and the public support and driving force that keeps the relationship on a healthy and stable track. keeps. . In recent years, some British politicians have sparked hostility, disconnection and confrontation, and some media outlets have spread an anti-China story. Such actions are against the trend of the times and the will of the people, and they are doomed to failure. Yang hoped that the British public would be free from prejudice, reject disinformation and support a better mutual understanding and healthy development of the relationship between the two countries. Mr. Hydes shared memories of his visit to China in 1971 with the England table tennis team, his meeting with Prince Wales when he returned to England, the training in table tennis coaching he later received in China and his subsequent business involvement in China as a representative of a sports company. . He also remembered his friendship with the Chinese players and coaches, including famed table tennis player Zhuang Zedong, and marveled at China’s tremendous achievement over the past 50 years. Ping Pong diplomacy is of great historical importance in strengthening the friendship between the peoples of the two countries and fostering friendly communication between the two sides, and the British table tennis community stands ready to cooperate with the Chinese counterpart and the International Table Tennis Federation to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy Successfully, Hydes said.

