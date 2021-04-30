Kraken officially becomes a member of NHL, can sign agents for free, make transactions

The Seattle Kraken officially joined the NHL on Friday when they paid the final payment of their $ 650 million expansion fee, allowing them to make trades ahead of the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on July 21 and sign free agents ahead of their debut following season.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to officially welcome the Seattle Kraken to the NHL as our 32nd Club,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “Congratulations to David Bonderman, the Bonderman family, their partners, the entire Seattle Kraken organization, the city of Seattle and Kraken fans as the club continues its exciting journey to puck drop in October.”

The Vegas Golden Knights were the last expansion team to join the NHL, debuting in 2017-18.

“You always talk and have conversations with your counterparts,” said General Manager Ron Francis van Kraken on April 13, the day after the NHL Trade Deadline. “Obviously we’re not an official team within the League until we make our final payment, so you can’t make any trades and you don’t have a season this year, so we’re not really involved in that. [the Kraken are] I’ve definitely talked and had discussions with many of the guys, and we will continue to do so as we move on to the expansion design in July. “

Francis said April 13 that it would be challenging to sign free agents, as college free agents often want to play in the NHL and burn the first year of their entry-level contracts.

“We can’t burn this year,” said Francis. “We should start next year, so that gets us out of a lot of those negotiations anyway. But we’re definitely looking at that. We’re looking at Ontario Hockey League or Western Hockey League or Quebec Major Junior Hockey. League players as well as in Europe to see. whether there are any free agents we would like to sign. “

The Golden Knights signed their first free agent on March 6, 2017, Western Hockey League striker Reid Duke of Brandon. Duke has spent four seasons in the American Hockey League.

Vegas conducted several trades ahead of the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, collecting players and assets in exchange for not selecting unprotected players.

That helped prepare the Golden Knights for success.

They finished fifth in the NHL and advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season, lost in five games to the Washington Capitals and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of their four seasons. With 35-11-2, they have the best record in the NHL this season (.750 points percentage).

Seattle will have the same expansion design rules as Vegas (the Golden Knights are exempt). Teams can protect seven forwards, three defenders and one goalkeeper or eight skaters and one goalkeeper. The Kraken must select one player from each team.

Teams are expected to learn from their 2017 experiences and have had time to prepare. Protection lists for the extension design are scheduled for July 17. But Seattle is still expected to have odds due to its NHL salary cap, flat at $ 81.5 million due to low earnings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Francis said on April 13 it would be interesting to see what teams do with some players, particularly limited free agents with refereeing rights this summer.

“A lot of teams have some really good young players whose contracts are in the making, and it’s a challenge to find the money to make sure you pay those guys,” said Francis. “So we’re looking at all those different situations in many different teams and trying to see if there’s anything that makes sense to us.”