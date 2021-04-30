Ian Bishop, Curtley Ambrose name modern cricketers who can rival batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian battle legend Sachin Tendulkar is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and adored cricketer in the world. He single-handedly inspired millions of young people around the world to take part in the fascinating game.

When Tendulkar decided to hang up his boots, he was the main scorer in both Tests and ODIs. The Master Blaster also finished as the highest century scorer in both red-ball cricket and 50-over format.

But when it comes to modern cricket, who fits Tendulkar’s look and skills? Well, former West Indies fast bowlers Ian Bishop and Suddenly Ambrose expressed their views and revealed their choices during a chat session with celebrity anchor and cricket host Karishma Kotak.

Before naming the players, Bishop explained how Tendulkar was different from the rest of the cricketers, citing him as all-time greats such as Brian Lara and Viv Richards.

The bishop admitted that Tendulkar was the hardest hitter he’d faced in his career as the Mumbai boy had the ability to punish the good deliveries on either side of the field.

I’ve always said this is publicly stated that the times I’ve played Sachin Tendulkar I felt he was the hardest batsman to bowl to because he could put your good balls away. Deliveries I would use on a batsman to put him in dried up runs, Sachin could knock it off the back foot by the offside or pull it through the side, so for me that was the hardest guy I bowed to, said Bishop.

I think Sachin Tendulkar dropped his big niche player. I think we should park him in that great hall of fame position with people like Lara (Brian Lara), Richards (Sir Vivian Richards), he added.

When it comes to choosing modern players, Bishop went on to say Virat Kohli as the best white-ball batsman at the moment. While he was for the tests, he called Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith.

There are so many good players around the world; I mean, you’re looking at what Virat Kohli has done. I don’t think there is a better white ball player than Virat Kohli in one-day international cricket. He will go down as arguably the greatest one-day batsman ever, simply because of his consistency. And speaking of red ball cricket, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root, those are the guys up there.

Bishop also spoke about the Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and said he is a good player because he is so consistent in white ball cricket. The former Windies international chose David Warner and Nicolas Pooran as the two most destructive stroke makers.

When you’re talking about destructive guys, you’re talking about someone like David Warner. When you talk about white ball cricket I mean there are several really good options worldwide, for example Babar Azam for its consistency. Coming from the Caribbean, I think Nicholas Pooran will potentially become an excellent global game player in the shortest format. How it transcends, formats will be something to behold, Bishop added more.

Like his former teammate, Ambrose also praised Tendulkar and explained how the Indian batting phenomenon was different from other cricketers. Ambrose thought that modern players often give bowlers the chance to fire them, but Tendulkar never did.

I can say that what probably sets Tendulkar apart from the other big players is that it was so compact; he never gave you a chance to get him out; you really have to get it out. Most of the great players these days are giving you a shot because more often than not they will come after you. Tendulkar does not. I also never show any signs of weakness, you also know that no matter how much you play and miss some balls, and you get frustrated. But he hardly ever showed emotions, so you never know what he was thinking, and that separates him from the others for me, said Ambrose.

Ambrose agreed with Bishop and felt that the Fab Four of the modern era should be present, along with Babar, who has also shown consistency.

Like we said, we can’t compare, but just to name a few, I agree with him (Bishop) about Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, you know, all these guys have been so consistent. Babar Azam has also been fairly consistent. And of course there is also Virat Kohli, which is good in all sizes, added Ambrose.