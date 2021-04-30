2021 college football coaching carousel grades: Gus Malzahn to UCF an A +, Lance Leipold to Kansas an A

Gus Malzahn to UCF feels so good. Not only is it the best addition to the current college football coach recruitment cycle, it’s actually the best group of five since we called it the group of five about 10 years ago. And it’s not even close.

That’s because the Championship’s Power Five coaches with a .670 win rate don’t usually fall out of the blue for the likes of UCF. It has been 20 years since FIUs Butch Davis made Miami relevant again. I’m thinking of Lane Kiffin (at FAU in 2017), but that’s a lot. Kiffin went to FAU because he needed the Alabama car wash and Nick Saban’s custody to become head coach again.

Malzahn defeated the master three times. He also won a national championship as an offensive coordinator and played for one as head coach. What’s not to like? At 55, he is in the prime of his coaching career and sounded like a rejuvenated coach during his introductory press conference on Monday.

The best group of five coaches have no Power Five coaching experience: Billy Napier, Luke Fickell (one year as interim from Ohio State), Bill Clark, Bryan Harsin (who had just replaced Malzahn at Auburn). UCF has just inherited the only active coach on the planet with that hat-trick about Saban.

There is no shame from SEC to AAC. Former UCF athletic director Danny White spent six years shaping UCF into a football force that claimed its own national championship and energized Orlando, Florida. We know what the knights could be because we have witnessed it.

Gus could have taken a year or two off to do TV and count his Auburn lump sum. But there’s a reason he barely breathed after being fired. If Malzahn doesn’t call ball plays in his history, he delegates someone else to call ball plays before quickly taking over the call.

If this works out, Malzahn will probably be gone in a few years, but everyone should know that. All parties involved are wide open to this relationship. New UCF AD Terry Mohajir is familiar with the situation after leading the program with Malzahn as coach for the state of Arkansas in 2012. Malzahn stayed for one season, his first as college head coach, and Mohajir had to make a replacement. That replacement, Bryan Harsin, also lasted one season. There will be every reason to believe that Malzahn could be a short-timer when the next SEC or ACC job of substance presents itself. Maybe as early as 2022.

That’s fine. We are all adults here.

“I really believe that we will be in the last four in a short time,” Malzahn said on Monday.

Note that Malzahn is not a losing coach. He just didn’t win enough for Auburn. Expectations are different, less crazy than the SEC West.

But then again, this could also just be who Malzahn is for the rest of his career: an energetic attacking mastermind still at his best on the hunt for New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff berths near Disney World. If both entities remain in their current relationship, remember the cap for UCF: the CFP will likely expand when the current contract expires in five years.

‘For a long time I thought that eight would be a better number [for the playoff]”Malzahn said Monday.” There are some great ball games that are overlooked. … The best group of five teams are there. I’ve had experience playing UCF in a bowl game and getting beaten. I know there isn’t much distance between the best Power Five teams, especially this one. “

Gus may or may not be there, but that’s not the point. He’s itchy, and he’s got a built-in quarterback to win now in the accomplished Dillon Gabriel. (By the way, let’s hope Malzahn keeps defensive coordinator Randy Shannon.)

The worst thing you can say about Malzahn is that he can’t develop quarterbacks. Welcome to the age of the transfer portal. Malzahn goes from trying to beat Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida and Georgia to shooting Memphis and Cincinnati. You have to like his opportunities.

UCF is the AAC’s best program since the conference launched in 2013. The American is the Group of Five’s best conference since the CFP’s inception in 2014. The state of Florida is still dripping with talent. Former Knights coach Scott Frost once told me that his research showed that one in 99 high school students in Florida signs a Division I scholarship. California and Texas are next at 400.

Malzahn also fits nicely with that. It will be a relief to wake up every day and not have to read or hear what Alabama just did 24/7/365. That is now Harsin’s problem. Grade: A +

Remember COVID-19 was supposed to be a mulligan year for warring coaches? Not exactly. While the pandemic likely reduced the number of departures – just 16 off-season – it didn’t stop some major programs from gobbling up some cash. Texas, South Carolina and Auburn jointly paid $ 42 million to buy out departed coaches.

The total buyout figure for the 10 coaches fired on the list below is over $ 55 million. (Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason was an 11th fired coach, but no buyout figures are available because it is a private institution.) That’s an average of $ 5.5 million. That’s a consideration when making a change. Due to the 16 changes, it is now 86 schools that have changed coaches at least once in the past four seasons (66%). Patience is not a virtue among sports leaders.

This is how we assess the rest of the recruitments as we enter the 2021 college football season.