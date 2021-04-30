Westwood tops the list of state tennis qualifiers





The Westwoods tennis team continued their foray into a new region. The Warriors, who moved the UILs from Class 6As Region II to Region IV during the biannual realignment of the UILs, claimed two of the five titles in the regional tournament that ended Wednesday at the Northside ISD Tennis Center in San Antonio. Westwood also finished second in two other events. The first and second place winners in each event qualify for the state tournament, meaning Westwood qualified for more state events than any other school in the Austin area. The six state qualifiers of the Spring Summit set a new school record for the program, which won its second team tennis title in three years in the fall. In boys’ doubles, Westwoods team of Daniel Antov and Marko Mesarovic beat James Cockrell and Jake Riezebeek of Westlake 7-6 (8), 6-3. Westwoods mixed doubles team of Kinaa Graham and Sachchit Sivaram achieved a dominant run to the regional title with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over William Wang and Valerie Alexeykina of Lake Travis. The Westwood duo dropped just six sets in four games during the tournament. In girls’ doubles, Round Rock’s Ramitha Irrinki and DeCora Antoine faced Jacqueline Creel and sister Juliana Creel of Lake Travis 7-6 (2), 6-4. In the singles competition, San Antonio Reagans beat Kyle Totorica Westwoods Nicolas Pesoli 6-2, 6-3 in the boys, while MiaAngelina Ruja of Bowie Westwoods beat Jessica Lu 6-2, 7-5. All finalists will participate in the Class 6A state tournament, which will take place May 20-21 at the Northside Tennis Center in San Antonio. The area’s 6A schools will have plenty of company at the state tournament, which is spread across several locations in San Antonio. In Class 5A, Georgetown Dripping Springs’ Zach Miller and Sam Miller defeated Whitney Robbins and Henry Lovelace 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 in the Region IV mixed doubles final at the Northeast ISD Tennis Center in San Antonio. Dripping Springs qualified another team for the state when the boys’ double tandem Corbin Adcox and Aidan Johannsen reached the final before falling to Robert Hunt and Balin Pate’s Alamo Heights team. In the Class 5A Region III tournament, LASAs Milind Mutala defeated teammate Ted Gershon 6-3, 7-6 (6) for the regional boys’ singles crown. LASA’s Crystal Zhou will join that pair after finishing second in the girls singles. The Class 5A state tournament will take place May 20-21 at Northside Tennis Center in San Antonio. Several other area tennis players qualified for the state at the Region IV tournaments in classes 4A and 3A at the HEB Tennis Center in Corpus Christi. In Class 4A, the Wimberley boys’ doubles team of Drew Gonzales and Tate Murphy won the regional title, beating teammates Peyton Anderson and Cooper Doss, 6-4, 6-1. The Texas team of Madisyn Elliott and John Moore also qualified for the state by finishing second in the mixed doubles. In Class 3A, the Lago Vista girls’ team defeated Esther Long and Sarah Long Libby Peterson and London’s Kylee Budd 7-5, 6-4, while Kylee Pike beat teammate Klarisa Polikaitis 6-1.6-2 in the final of the girls’ singles. . Both the Class 3A and 4A tournaments will take place May 20-21 at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.

