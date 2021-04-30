Qatar is braving the pandemic by showing its ability to host a unique World Cup





The coronavirus pandemic will not affect the first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup in the Middle East next year, as confirmed in the latest statements from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. In his statement, Sheikh Al Thani referred to Qatar’s efforts to tackle the pandemic in an efficient and effective wayand emphasizes that programs are under development to ensure that everyone who comes to Qatar for the World Cup receives the vaccine. These statements from a senior Qatari official show that Qatar is sincerely committed to moving forward with its plan to host a unique edition of the World Cup. Factors that will make this the most unique World Cup in history include: the date of the tournament (Nov-Dec 2022), the modern and distinctive stadiums, the provision of state-of-the-art cooling systems, the quality of public transport, the short distance between the stadiums and the fact that it will be the first edition in the Middle East. Qatari is making every effort to deal with the negative consequences of the pandemic, which has affected all aspects of life around the world, and remains steadfast that it has the ability to successfully overcome the challenge. The fact that Qatar was able to successfully host several sporting events during the pandemic is proof of this and has helped deepen its experience in dealing with this unprecedented situation. Perhaps the image has been exported to all over the world by the organization of the FIFA Club World Cup, shows Qatars’ ability to cope with the pandemic, because the tournament was perfectly organized, with the presence of fans occupying 30% of the stadium’s total capacity, in accordance with FIFA guidelines. With the current procedures, Qatar can organize the World Cup with the eight stadiums at 100% capacity. This fact will allay global concerns about the potential impact on the World Cup should the pandemic persist at the same level. Apart from the FIFA Club World Cup, Qatar hosted several other sporting events during the pandemic, including the AFC Champions League, the inauguration of the Ahmed Bin Ali World Cup stadium, as well as tennis, table tennis, equestrian and beach volleyball tournaments.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos