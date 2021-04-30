LA Chargers Can’t Avoid Their Job To Protect Justin Herbert, So They Select Left Tackle Rashawn Slater

Northwestern Tackle Rashawn Slater, right, has a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell … [+] after the Los Angeles Chargers picked him 13th pick in the NFL football draft in Cleveland on Thursday. (AP Photo / Tony Dejak)

ASSOCIATED PRESS



The Los Angeles Chargers are continuing their off-season push to upgrade their line of attack by selecting Northwestern left tackle Rashawn Slater with their first pick in Thursday’s NFL draw.

We want to be a line-of-scrimmage team, said new Chargers coach Brandon Staley. When we walk out to play a team, I want to feel good about who is there.

Slater, at No. 13 overall, comes with a presence and in a position that the chargers are desperate for an upgrade. Not only is he the last link in the Chargers overhaul up front, but hell guards the esteemed young quarterback Justin Herberts blindside.

I can’t tell you how much it means to me to be able to join an organization with a quarterback like that, Slater said. It will do everything for me to make sure he is protected.

The Chargers feel the same way about Herbert, a rising NFL star.

Herbert, the No. 6 overall choice last year, was the NFL’s rookie offensive player of the year. He’s one of the building blocks the Chargers are counting on to break a two-year run to miss the playoffs, a period when they dropped 20 games and decided ex-coach Anthony Lynn was no longer suitable.

The Chargers were not lost on what they needed after Lynns fired. It was to reconstruct their bleak line of attack and general manager Tom Telesco struck well before the design.

Telesco lured All-Pro center Corey Linsley of the Green Bay Packers with a five-year deal worth $ 62.5 million, with a $ 26 million guarantee. Two guards were also added: Matt Feiler (three / $ 21M / $ 14.5M) and Oday Aboushi (one / $ 1.6M / $ 1.6M).

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga remains the lone holdover starter. Telescos hopes his $ 30 million investment through a three-year deal given to Bulaga last year will yield more dividends than his first Chargers season, which was ravaged by injuries.

Now Slater is arriving and when he reaches the Chargers facility it should be quite a welcome. Slater comes with the physical skills and attention to detail that coaches crave.

I am a technician; I’m consistent said the 6-foot 315-pound Slater, who didn’t compete in the 2020 season due to the pandemic. I’m the most consistent offensive lineman in the draft. I owe that to my technique, my knowledge of the game and just my work ethic.

Slater has also played on the right, but it’s clear where the Chargers drew him. If he doesn’t start on the left for the team’s opening game, it would be considered a prank.

We feel he is a natural, said Staley. He has a rare athletic ability to kick out to these wide (pass) rushers.

It was Slaters ‘work against Chase Young, when Young was in Ohio State, that stood out among Slaters’ highlights. Young, a future first-round pick for the Washington Football Team and last season’s NFL rookie defensive player of the year, was held at bay by Slater.

Slater admits that the game put him on the map. Little did he know that eventually his destination would be LA one day

That day came on Thursday and Slater, whose father, Reggie, played in the NBA, was leaping for joy. That he did that on draft night in a blue suit (wink, wink at the Chargers) was not lost on Slater or the team.

That’s my favorite color too, said Slater. It works out perfectly.

For example, the first of the Chargers made nine choices.