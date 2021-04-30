



After winning their second state championship in program history last week, Lafayette’s tennis team picked up some more hardware this week. The MHSAA individual state tennis tournaments were held in Oxford at the John Leslie Tennis Complex, with both Oxford and the Commodores winning state titles on Thursday. Lafayette’s Lucy Wilson and Jenna Lampton defeated the Long Beach team 6-3, 6-4 to win the Class 5A girls’ doubles state championship. The Commodores started the day with a chance to take home a lot of gold, with five players and teams reaching the semifinals. They finished with two runners-up and two more semi-finalists, along with the girls’ doubles title. In a rematch of the Class 5A Team State Championship at the Parham Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson on April 22, Lafayette’s Nate Leary faced Brookhaven’s Sam Allen in the boys’ singles final. Leary won the singles point last week, but Allen balanced the matter by winning the title in the boys’ girth in straight sets. The final of the mixed doubles 5A was another jump-off between Lafayette and Brookhaven. Brookhaven won in straight sets, beating the team of Hayden Williams and Presleigh Loper in straight sets. “I can’t be (angry). Proud of my doubles team for winning, ”said Lafayette head coach Debbie Swindoll. “A seventh grader and a senior coming through, I couldn’t have wished for a better day. … Set the tone (for next season) with the experience we have coming back. “ In the Class 6A tournaments, Oxford brought home a state title in the boys’ doubles as both Charger teams faced each other in the final. Downing Koestler and Sharp Grantham’s team defeated teammates Carter Young and Brown Turner 6-4, 6-4 to win the 6A boys doubles title. Oxford also finished second in the 6A girls doubles tournament. Bel Monteith and Mary Margaret Shipman’s team fell to the Ocean Springs team in the girls’ doubles final. Monteith and Shipman led 5-2 in both the second and third sets, but were unable to hold off late rallies from the Grayhounds duo.

