The Women’s Hockey World Cup 2021 will be postponed to the end of August





The Women’s Hockey World Cup 2021 will now be held from August 20-31 at a location to be determined in Canada, the IIHF announced on Friday. The 10-team tournament, originally scheduled for May 6-16, was canceled by the Nova Scotia government last week over concerns over COVID-19. The players, the teams, Hockey Canada and the IIHF have been put in a difficult position by the sudden cancellation. But this is no excuse to keep this tournament as a half measure, IIHF president Ren Fasel said in a statement announcing the new dates. We needed a series of dates that can work for the teams and also allow for an extended broadcast, as well as an opportunity for spectators to attend the matches. The announcement of new dates will be welcome news to players and fans, who were understandably upset when the tournament was canceled for the second consecutive year at short notice. Players around the world took to social media and other platforms to protest the cancellation, saying they were “shocked”, “devastated” and feeling “the carpet (was) being pulled out from under us”. The cancellation of the women’s World Cup at the last minute this week was just a reminder that women’s hockey is still being treated as an afterthought, Hilary Knight, a star for Team USA, wrote in a social media post. The health and safety of the people of Nova Scotia is and should be of the highest priority. However, it is incredibly disappointing to cancel this critical event so shortly before the start as some teams are on their way to the site to begin an 8 day quarantine process and not offer any other option. The IIHF announced shortly after the cancellation that it did not have a Plan B due to the costs and logistics required to run a tournament – including securing hotel rooms and Ice Age. There is still work to be done to secure a new venue for the event, with Edmonton and Ottawa as cities said to be interested in hosting. The new dates chosen mean that the tournament can be played before players return to their club teams to start the next regular season and this is not inconsistent with November’s qualifying tournament for the Olympics. Unfortunately, during our meeting with the teams, we were unable to reach a full consensus on the dates, with some teams preferring the beginning of September and others the end of August. But we need to respect as much as possible the start of various women’s leagues around the world, as well as recognize the needs of the four teams to prepare for the women’s Olympic qualifying tournament in November, Fasel said in a statement. I would like to thank the Council, Hockey Canada and the teams for their input and participation in a decision-making process that was organized at such a short notice. We have passed an important first milestone in finding the optimal dates to hold this event and are now moving on to the next stage and choosing a suitable location.







