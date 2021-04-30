Channeling the ancient Egyptian goddess of Isis in Geyserville

The small town of Geyserville is both an unlikely location and a perfect location for the Isis Oasis Temple and Shrine.

As High Priestess de Traci Regula points out, we are aligned very precisely with the top of Geyser Peak, and the church was built to make the most of that alignment, perhaps indicating knowledge of a “ley line” or energetic path. here.

The land has been considered sacred ground for over a century, first by the Pomo, then by the Bahais, and now by followers of the Egyptian goddess Isis.

Isis Oasis was founded in 1978 by the late Loreon Vign, and the Temple of Isis was formally recognized as a church in the state of California in 1996. It is dedicated to the goddess Isis, who equates to Mother Earth in modern terms. Followers adhere to the principles of the Fellowship of Isis, which was established during the 1976 Spring Equinox at Huntington Castle, Ireland.

At the center of the 10-acre spiritual retreat is a majestic pine tree that once caught the eye of famed arborist Luther Burbank. Estimated to be over 500 years old, the Great Tree has literally saved ownership of the oasis as well as the town of Geyserville.

Thanks to its official designation as a heritage tree, protected by Sonoma County Ordinance 3561, it not only spared the oasis of developers; it also prevented the highway from passing through the center of downtown Geyserville, which had been the original plan.

According to priest and spiritual leader Justin Howard, historical letters indicate that Pomo women set up huts around this tree. They kept acorn sharpening stones on the property until the 1920s and also did basketry there, using sap from the tree to waterproof their baskets.

Today they hold temple priests and priestesses ordination ceremonies under their Great Tree, and it has been the setting for many Wine Country weddings. Regula says it’s not uncommon for couples to return to visit on their future anniversaries.

Before moving north, Lady Loreon, whose husband was beat filmmaker Dion Vign, had been a successful San Francisco artist and business owner specializing in enamel and stained glass for over 20 years.

She also kept a collection of exotic ocelots in her house on Isis Street. Once rules came in against citizens owning exotic animals within city and county boundaries, she started looking for a home in the country instead of saying goodbye to her beloved cats.

When she found Geyserville’s estate, she discovered that it had been home to the Bahai School for over 70 years. Fascinated by the natural beauty, the enormous pine trees and the beautiful surroundings, she was particularly drawn to the church building, which she saw as a potential temple.

Don Peron, former assistant to the late San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk and author of the first marijuana legislation, was the actual owner, but the registered owner was naturalist John Muirs’ great-niece Alexis Muir.

As fate would like, Muir owned a restaurant directly across the street from Lady Loreons ‘Victorian home in SOMA, so she literally walked across the street to negotiate the purchase of Isis Oasis’ future property.

Lady Loreon’s work with the goddess Isis led her to transform the Geyserville estate into an Egyptian-themed retreat center dedicated to the divine feminine. Her artistic touch is evident throughout the grounds, from her personally designed and handcrafted stained glass windows to the large ankh labyrinth in the garden.

According to Regula, the labyrinth is visible on Google Earth as well as on airplanes.

Lady Loreons’ beloved ocelots inspired what is now an animal shelter, with more than 100 animals, such as rescued alpacas, goats, emus, servals, parrots and a variety of birds, including two crown-head cranes. The sanctuary is a natural extension of Isis in ancient Egypt, which was associated with birds of prey, cows, cats, and many other creatures.

In addition to the large Egyptian temple, there is a smaller temple, a large theater and hall and separate heritage houses with paneling and Egyptian decor. The small temple is always open for private meditation time, while the large temple can be rented for larger events.

Overnight guests can be accommodated in the main lodge or in one of the small houses or earthen structures. The main lodge has a hot tub, sauna and pool, as well as a wood-fired oven and BBQ. Upstairs is a ping pong table, pool table, full size bath and entertainment center.

Following the country’s current COVID-19 guidelines, there are whimsical signs painted on their fence encouraging people to keep more than a full alpaca apart and depicting multi-armed Indian goddesses holding all six or eight of their hands Wash.