Bihar cricketers down, BCCI has not paid fees for two years

Prashant Singh, a 21-year-old fast bowler from Bihar, has not received any match fees from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the past two seasons. With the pandemic raging across the country, Prashant is concerned about treatment costs for his older brother, who is Covid-19 positive and isolates at home in Chhapra. His mother also has trouble breathing.

Prashant, an under 23 cricketer, is the sole breadwinner in his family. He is not the only player from Bihar who is unpaid.

Under-23, Under-19 and senior team cricketers await payment from the BCCI for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

The BCCI has also dragged its feet on the player compensation package announced in December by its secretary Jay Shah after a shortened season minus the Ranji Trophy.

At the same time, Bihar players have been waiting for match costs.

Every time I get a message on my phone I assume money has been deposited. Last year I had to marry my older sister. I have borrowed money hoping to pay it back when I get a game fee. I lost my father in 2016. I have not received any money to date. Now my older brother has tested positive for the corona virus. I don’t know where I will get money from, Prashant, who will receive about Rs 8 lakh, told The Indian Express from Chhapra.

The reason for the delay, according to a senior BCA official, was an error in the vouchers handed over to the BCCI by the state unit. BCA President Rakesh Tiwary claimed the vouchers have been re-forwarded to the BCCI. A senior BCCI official said they should review the documents before releasing payments.

We had previously sent invoices to BCCI, but they informed us that there was an error in the documentation. All invoices have been resent (in March) and payment will be received shortly, Tiwary said.

This administrative deadlock has left the players in the lurch.

Prashant says the officials of the Bihar Cricket Association, who are arguing, keep making empty promises.

We’ve heard this over the past year. Money will be deposited next month, we are told. Our financial situation is bad at the moment, Prashant said.

Board blames BCA

The BCCI official passed the money on to the state organization. This situation has arisen due to a problem within the association, the BCCI official said.

The Indian Express spoke to cricketers of all age groups who confirmed that they have not yet been paid.

We talk about it almost every day. We check together whether the money has been deposited. But no one has received it. In these difficult times money is very important. Some of us have emailed the top BCCI officials, but we have not received a response, a senior player said.

Match costs for cricketers vary for each format. A cricketer is paid about Rs 40,000 a day for the Ranji Trophy, which was not held last season.

The BCCI held the Syed Mushtaq T20 and the 50-over Vijay Hazare tournaments in 2020-21. The match cost for the 50-over game is Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,500 for the T20 match. Players under 23 receive Rs 63,000 for a four-day game and Rs 17,500 for a one-day game. As per the procedure, players must submit an invoice to their respective state associations at the end of a tournament. The association then verifies them and forwards them to the BCCI who releases the payment to the players.