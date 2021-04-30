The secret shame of football | Marca





F.ootball, like many other sports, is not immune to the pitfalls of human society, and where there is depravity and crime in society it is inevitable that it will also be present in the sports we watch, and while it may is unfair to suggest that this is football, an uncomfortable number of child abuse cases have emerged from the sport. Former German international defender, Christoph Metzelder, is the last to be officially charged with child abuse after being found guilty of sharing child pornography and receiving a suspended sentence of 10 months, but he is not the first in football to commit such a heinous act. Barry Bennell Bennell had been a youth coach at Crewe Alexandra and Manchester City and had previously been accused of six sexual assaults in the United States in 1994 after assaulting a 13-year-old club player. This was in the public domain before further allegations surfaced about his conduct in Britain and he was found guilty of 36 separate sex offenses in February 2018 and sentenced to 31 years in prison. Barry Bennell Adam Johnson A Premier League player with Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Manchester City, Adam Johnson saw his playing career cut short when he was found guilty of one time sexual activity with a child and one time of grooming. He was subsequently sentenced to a spell in Doncaster prison before being released in March 2019, after serving half of his sentence. Adam Johnson Tyrell Robinson On August 15, 2018, Robinson was arrested on charges of assaulting a 14-year-old and sentenced to three and a half years in prison. What is football doing to combat abuse? There are more examples of individuals in sports who have committed similar crimes, but the question remains of what is being done to prevent this from happening to even more innocent children. One of the main points of discussion at the time of the original investigation into Bennell was whether there was a wider cover-up going on in football to keep people from coming forward. While a cover has never been officially proven, a report on the child sexual abuse scandal in English football found ‘institutional flaws’ within the Football Association and that the organization was not doing enough to keep underage footballers safe. In 2015, the Football Association unveiled a guide to protecting basic level children, although much of the content on this was aimed at players bullied by coaches and came out three years earlier Bennell‘s arrest. In response to the independent investigation, the Football Association started their own four-year investigation into child abuse, which was published in March 2021. The plan was to first share the report with survivors of the abuse before it was made public.







