Pro tennis player and director of the Indianapolis Racquet Club, Ed Brune, dies

INDIANAPOLIS – The day before he died, Ed Brune was at the Indianapolis Racquet Club to store tennis balls and make sure everything was okay.

He had also been there in the 1960s, when the idea for a $ 350,000 indoor tennis court was just a pencil drawing on an architect’s drawing board. And he was there as the club’s founding tennis director andpro when it opened its doors in October 1965, built on the site of a former gravel pit on Dean Road.

IRC was Brune’s delight. Tennis was his passion. He spent 52 years asthe director of the IRC and was a pro there for 56 years. He died on Wednesday at the age of 84 after a health problem during an evening bike ride.

“Every bit of IRC’s culture, every fiber of it has its mark on it,” said Jamie Dieveney, Brune’s son-in-law and IRC tennis director. “IRC is actually something he made. Before it was anything, he was there.”

Brune was the patron of tennis during his magical run in Indianapolis, helping to organize pro tournaments, grow the youth sport and always do so with a kind word and gentle disposition.

In his mind, even people who didn’t play tennis probably wanted to, Dieveney said. “He used to say to me, ‘People are just sitting at home waiting for someone to ask them to play tennis,’” he said.

“He had an undying love for tennis and no matter what level you were at from start to finish, he was always willing and loved to help people get better.”

Commercial law for the tennis courts

Few know that Brune had no intention of becoming a tennis pro. He was a lawyer by profession. After four years of playing tennis at the University of Cincinnati, he went to law school. To make ends meet, he gave tennis lessons between his studies.

When he graduated, Brune received an offer from an elite law firm. When he drove to the company his first day, he pulled off the side of the road, dropped a coin in a payphone and called his new boss.

“I’m not coming in,” he told him, to which his new boss asked when he would be in. ‘Never. I’ve decided to do something else. ‘

Brune did not want to become a lawyer; he wanted to become a tennis pro.

At the time of his death, Brune was still a teacher at IRC. His biography on the club’s website prompts his favorite shot: “I love them all!” He wrote.

Brune’s name is mentioned more than 1,000 times in the archives of the Indianapolis Star, from when he started working as a pro at Woodstock Country Club in his twenties.

“He was so quiet and humble, probably no one knew about those days,” said Barbara Wynne, who first met Brune decades ago when teaching her children tennis.

Wynne called Brune’s friend and said he was loved by so many. Once he had set his sights on something tennis-wise, he did everything he could to make it happen. And that’s, in her mind, how IRC was born.

“He went to the very first indoor club,” she said, “when people were in doubt about it.”

During its run at IRC, the facility thrived, expanded, and membership grew. In 1975 the club added eight outdoor hard courts to host the US Clay Court Championships.

Jimmy Connors won the men’s singles title; Kathy May claimed the woman’s title. The tournament featured the tennis superstars of the day, including Arthur Ashe.

In the late 1970s, the club purchased a facility at 4901 N. Shadeland Avenue, now known as IRC East.

During his tennis race in Indianapolis, Brune was president of the Central Indiana Tennis Association for a year, was the USTA / Midwest Mens Junior Davis Cup coach (1984-1988), the Junior Excellence Coach (1987-1989) and the US Open Director of Competition. (1969-1976).

In 1984, he was awarded the Stan Malless Prize, which is awarded annually to the person who has made the greatest contribution to the Central Indiana Tennis Association. Brune has been honored for his efforts to promote and develop junior tennis throughout the district.

For him, it was all about growing the game and making the town’s tennis circle supportive.

More:Bill Whittington, Le Mans 24 Hours winner and IndyCar driver, died Friday at the age of 71

The Sports Legends We Lost:Indiana Sports obituaries for 2020

‘Friendliest tennis person I knew’

In January 1999, the roof of the West Indy Racquet Club on Guion Road collapsed, a victim of the area’s protracted winter storms that brought ice and snow too heavy for the air-supported structure.

Paul Gill was forced to close his club for repairs, causing his 350 members and others using the facility to rush to find another place to play.

That’s when Brune stepped in and offered IRC as a place for Gill’s overflow.

“A rising tide is driving all ships,” Brunees said at the time. “We want Paul to do well. We want him to stay in business, and we want his people to keep playing.”

That story sums up Brune, said Spencer Fields, who worked for Brune at IRC and the pro at Highland Country Club.

“Ed was probably the nicest tennis player I knew,” Fields said. “Working with him at the IRC, he treated his staff and all members of the club-like family. He treated everyone with such respect and dignity.”

Brune was a tennis legend, but he never behaved like that, he said.

“When I look at the real people who developed tennis in Indianapolis, Ed was shortlisted,” said Fields. “He was one of the most important pillars.”

Brune retired as director of IRC in 2017, when Dieveney took over. Brun was a humble and gracious leader, his son-in-law said, often trying to push him in the right direction.

‘Do you know? It’s training and people will want to play indoors, ”Brune told him. “Do you have enough jobs available?”

Now, Dieveney finds himself trying to imagine the unthinkable, what the IRC will look like without Brune around.

After all, Brune was the “greatest of the greats”, his son Doug Brune posted on Facebook on Thursday.

“He has left a positive mark on countless lives,” said Doug, “and stood as a shining example of a character that defines true greatness – humility.”

Brune leaves behind his wife Jane, three children, Doug, Tom and Kate; and nine grandchildren. Services are pending.

Follow IndyStar sports reporter Dana Benbow on Twitter: @DanaBenbow. Reach her by email: [email protected].