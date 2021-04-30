In the locker room with Reet Goraya, hockey player and Shansi Fellow – The Oberlin Review

Reet Goraya, fourth year student, has had four busy years at Oberlin. Goraya was a member of the hockey team throughout her time at the College and was also a Peer Advising Leader and an active member of the South Asian Students Association. Now the Biology major looks back with pleasure on her time at Oberlin, while also looking forward to an exciting new opportunity to work in India as a Shansi fellow.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

When did you start playing hockey? Why did you want to keep playing in college?

I started playing hockey when I was 11 years old on a club team near my high school and continued to play on my school team as well as on a club team all through high school. I loved the sport so much, and I couldn’t imagine not playing it for another four years, that’s really what led me to apply to Oberlin. I am so glad I decided to come to Oberlin, and I don’t think any other school could have provided me with four more years of continuing a sport I love, and with the most wonderful teammates and community that I’ve ever been a part of.

How was your experience with the hockey team? What will you miss the most?

The hockey team was one of my favorite parts of my presence here at Oberlin. I met some of my best friends and had the opportunity to grow and mature in a way I never imagined. I was also able to play a sport that I love while learning how to be on a team that cared and loved each other so much that we put each other before the sport we played. My teammates encouraged each other to respect and love each other on and off the field. It made me feel like I had a family here that would be there for me anyway. It is this love and my teammates that I will miss the most, and I hope future teammates can share the same experience with me.

What would you say to student athletes who are on the team now and future players?

Hockey at Oberlin has allowed me to grow not only as a player, but also as a student and also as an adult. I have been able to find a team that believed in me more than I believed in myself. My teammates taught me how to balance work and athletics while taking care of myself. I would say it is super important for prospective students to take care of your mental health and seek help if you ever need it.

The hockey team has seen me at my worst and my best, but they have also supported me through it and I know they will continue to support their players for years to come. Even now, my best friends were the seniors on the team who graduated last year. Whenever I don’t feel well, or when they don’t feel well, we know we still have each other. I will forever cherish them and this environment that the team has provided.

What did you study at Oberlin? How can you balance your rigorous academics with your sport?

I am a biology major on the pre-med track. I think my coach has been super supportive, always telling us academics come first and athletics second. Because she was so supportive, it was much easier to balance those two topics. It was also nice to have my teammates believe in me and arrange times where we can all meet and work together to encourage each other to perform well academically. On road trips, in libraries, in hotels, and especially at Slow Train Cafe, some of my favorite memories have worked together for hours and then they go to practice or play a game.

I heard you recently got a Shansi fellowship, can you talk more about that?

I recently learned that I am going to Tamil Nadu in India for two years to work with the Keystone Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting public health initiatives as well as doing a lot of environmental work in the area by working together with indigenous communities. I will be working more on public health initiatives, with an emphasis on improving mental health and nutrition in the area of ​​Tamil Nadu where Keystone is based, and I am super excited to start that work this fall.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself completing my fellowship and then going to medical school to start working towards my goal of becoming a doctor. It has been a commitment of mine since I was a small child to help people in the health field by being a doctor, and I really hope I can accomplish that. My mother is a child psychiatrist and I have looked up to her in many ways. I hope to be able to work in a similar field and help people in a similar way. My ultimate dream would be to become a pediatrician. I enjoy working with children, so being able to help children would be a dream come true.

What other things are you involved in on campus?

I have had the pleasure of communicating with several different groups of people through various activities. Aside from hockey, I have been able to lead the South Asian Student Association. different aspects of our culture and traditions together.

I have also been a PAL for the past two years and have greatly enjoyed working with freshmen to adapt to Oberlin and teach them about all the resources we can access on campus. It was an enlightening experience that taught me to communicate better and work to create a safe space for students to share their concerns about being in a new environment and adapting to a place they will hopefully be at home. to mention.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I want to thank my friends and family at home and on campus for being there for me for the past four years. I have boundless love for everyone and I am so grateful to Oberlin for giving me the opportunity to grow and meet these people who have changed my life in many ways. I am eternally grateful, and the idea of ​​graduating so quickly and leaving this amazing space behind feels incredibly bittersweet.