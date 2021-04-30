Sports
What happened in football today: April 30, 2021
The boycott of sports on social media begins
A boycott of social media, initiated by English football, has begun and will last until 11:59 p.m. Monday.
This means that clubs in the Premier League and EFL, as well as organizations such as UEFA, will not post to their Twitter, Instagram or Facebook feeds during the weekend matches.
English football has also contributed to the social media blackout by cricket, tennis and rugby organizations.
Premier League games have been rescheduled for fans to return
The Premier League has adjusted its penultimate round so that each club plays a match for the fans at the end of the season.
Gameweek 37, originally scheduled for the weekend of May 15-16, will now take place the following midweek, May 18-19, after fans are allowed to return to the stadiums on Monday, May 17 under government regulations.
Away fans are also allowed to attend these matches, after the Premier League has contacted clubs to inform them that the government has relaxed the ban on attending matches.
United fans reject Glazer’s apology
Manchester United supporters have rejected Joel Glazers’ apology for involving the club in the failed Super League.
At a virtual emergency fans’ forum convened by the club itself on Friday, United fans read a statement to Executive Vice President Ed Woodward outlining their feelings and then logged out.
The statement said they were disgusted, ashamed and angry about the clubs’ participation in the Super League project and have no faith in the owners, the Glazer family.
Ten Hag signs extension with Ajax
Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag has extended his contract for a year, under speculation that he could be appointed as Tottenham Hotspur’s next manager.
The deal with Ten Hags expired at the end of next season, but will now run until summer 2023.
Despite signing the extension, ten Hag is still listed as a favorite to fill the Tottenham vacancy with some bookmakers.
England Women discover World Cup qualifying group
England Women are drawn in Group D against Northern Ireland in the qualification phase for the 2023 World Cup.
They will also face Austria, North Macedonia, Latvia and Luxembourg, while Wales will face France, Slovenia, Greece and Kazakhstan in Group I.
Scotland has now been drawn in group B with Spain, Ukraine, Hungary and the Faroe Islands.
United bans fans who have racially abused Son
United has suspended the season tickets of three supporters who racially abused Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min on social media.
Son was the victim of the abuse after being involved in an incident between the two sides on April 11, which ruled out a goal for Edinson Cavani.
United announced that they have started legal proceedings against six people over the abuse, with three of those season ticket holders.
Albion Rovers attacker retires after allegedly taunted about mental health
Albion Rovers forward David Cox has said he is retiring after allegedly taunted by a Stenhousemuir player about his sanity during Thursday night’s Scottish League Two game between the two clubs.
According to Stenhousemuir, their defender Jonathan Tiffoney was involved in a verbal argument with Cox before the Albion Rovers player left the field at half time.
Cox later said in a video on Facebook that he quit the game after dealing with mental health yelling at soccer again.
For more insight into the harm that abuse can cause in football, go deeper below.
(Photos: Stu Forster / Getty Images, Jaap Arriens of NurPhoto via Getty Images, Cliff Welch / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Marc Atkins / Getty Images)
