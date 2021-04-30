John Ferguson of Man Club ice hockey – Colgate Maroon News

Hailing from Minnetonka, MN, Senior John Ferguson has spent his entire life surrounded by hockey.

I grew up playing hockey since before I could run, like someone in Minnesota does, Ferguson said.

Ferguson said that for him hockey is much more than just a sport.

Obviously it’s a sport that I love, but it’s also a kind of lifestyle. I hate to say it’s kind of funny, but there is a different jargon. Just, like, maybe imitate the very northern states where all your coaches come from, so you pick up their accent too, and before you know it say, uh, like sauce me the ketchup ya beauty or something. But I don’t know, I just love it, said Ferguson. “It’s a fairly close-knit community. Hockey is always played all year round, especially in the winter on the ponds. It’s a big part of the culture, and certainly the jargon and unique little phrases that hockey guys will say, and girls, of course. “

Ferguson, now captain of the men’s club ice hockey team, joined the team as a freshman. He enjoys the more relaxed atmosphere of the club.

Pretty much anyone who can skate and have their own skates and a hockey stick can play, and the intensity level, I can’t necessarily speak for what the varsity guys are up to all the time, but that’s like a full-time job for them . They’re always training at any hour and traveling all over the place, ”Ferguson said. “While in club hockey we train three times a week and in COVID-19 we play a game, like two of the three weekends of the season, one game, and it doesn’t really matter if you show up. or not, it’s just a little bit laid back, casual. People who want to come come.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many of the teams’ usual activities, but after working to access the ice in the fall, they were able to practice regularly this semester. While he sees simply being able to practice as a win, Ferguson still lacks the community the team has had in the past.

I would say over the years that of course it was a bit more of a community than this year, with nothing to do with it, but really getting on the ice was a win. But in the past there were post-practice gatherings, which means hanging out with other clubs or sports teams for social events, or hanging out with each other a little bit more with games and road trips and things like that, but, this year that wasn’t really possible . So it’s usually just hanging out on the ice for a bit during practice, Ferguson said.

As much as he loves the sport, Ferguson is much more than a hockey player or fan. Doubly concentrated in economics and French and a member of Phi Kappa Tau, he is very involved on campus. After playing a gap year in a junior hockey league, Ferguson decided to shorten the usually two-year experience and begin college.

I wanted to play college hockey all my life, and then after a junior gap year, which is just all hockey between high school and college, it’s something you have to do to go to college, but I didn’t want to Going on to a second year of juniors, so I thought club hockey would be a great way to stay active and keep playing my favorite sport, and not have another year of it, ”said Ferguson. “For me, two hours of hockey and 15 hours of video games or parties or whatever, that wasn’t really satisfying. And I wanted to get on with my life a little bit. “

For Ferguson, club hockey has given him the opportunity to play a sport he loves without the intense lifestyle that comes with playing on a D1 varsity team.

It strikes a great balance between exercising and staying active, without spending my entire school experience on it, which was pretty good, Ferguson said.

Despite being in the center of New York and relatively far from the hockey scene, Ferguson has found a community in Colgate that he can connect with through their mutual love for the sport.

I was actually quite surprised by the amount of hockey players who, you know, took it seriously in high school and being at Colgate … There are a lot of people who are quite passionate about the game who are not on varsity either. And I had a lot of fun talking to them about hockey. I wasn’t really sure if that was going to be a big deal in downtown New York, but it was nice to find a little community in that sense, be able to squeak them and not worry to worry about things, and get it right back, said Ferguson.