Denver Broncos Tried To ‘Hide Our Interest’ In Patrick Surtain II Before NFL Drafted, Says GM George Paton





ENGLEWOOD, Colo. The Denver Broncos and new general manager George Paton took a different path to select Patrick Surtain II with the # 9 overall pick in the NFL draft. Without the benefit of the scouting combination or in-person visits to team complexes, most NFL teams have made concerted efforts to gather as much information as possible about potential clients they were considering. But Paton deliberately went into stealth mode, with a total communications blackout that led to Denver’s selection of Surtain on Thursday night. ‘I knew the family, I knew it [his] Dad, I knew where he was from, ”Paton said Friday. We tried to hide our interest a bit. 2 Related “I’ve never talked to Patrick; I’ve never zoomed in with him. I said to our coaches, ‘Don’t call him.’ I said to our scouts, “Don’t call, don’t Zoom.” “Didn’t go to pro day in Alabama. This is a kid we targeted; this is a kid we wanted. We’re lucky he was there.” That doesn’t mean Paton didn’t have enough information after all. He was the director of professional personnel in Miami when Surtain’s father, Patrick Sr., was a corner kick with the Dolphins. The Broncos had also amassed three years of reconnaissance reports on Surtain II from his time in Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban was also the Dolphins’ head coach in 2005 and 2006 – Paton’s last two seasons with Miami before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 as director of player staff. For his part, Surtain said his agent had told him he could “always” be selected once the Detroit Lions deal with Oregon Penei Sewell with the number 7 on Thursday night. ‘I got the call right away [before the No. 9 selection]. I realized it was a Denver area code, so I knew which team would pick me, “Surtain said.” I was very excited and emotional at the same time. It’s a very exciting feeling. “ Surtain added that for the past few weeks he had spoken to Jerry Jeudy, a former Alabama teammate who selected Denver in the first round last year, but the two had not even discussed the possibility of becoming NFL teammates. “We haven’t talked about joining the same team, but it’s kind of crazy how things all circle together,” said Surtain. “I know he’s probably very excited, and I know I’m very excited to … reunite with him.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos