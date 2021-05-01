San Pedro to play Garfield in a last minute soccer game





For a football season that has seen many ups and downs, it only seems appropriate that San Pedro found a last-minute replacement for Carson for tonight’s season finale at home. It will be Garfield and coach Lorenzo Hernandez, who received a call from San Pedro coach Corey Miller on Thursday night at 9:45 PM after Carson canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test. Hernandez had told his seniors to hand in their equipment on Thursday afternoon because their season was over. But San Pedro was told Carson wouldn’t be able to play later that night, and Miller sought out Hernandez. The Los Angeles Unified School District quickly arranged for buses to take Garfield to San Pedro for tonight’s game. I always said one day at a time. My new motto is one hour at a time, Miller said. By playing San Pedro, the Bulldogs will allow the San Pedro seniors to play a single home game this season. San Pedro has lost three opponents this season. At first Dorsey didn’t have enough players, then Narbonne and Carson had positive tests. The Pirates defeated Banning in its lone game last week. I didn’t want to tell our kids the game was canceled, Miller said. He gave credit to Hernandez for helping the kids of both teams play one last football game. Newsletter Receive our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is dedicated to the high school SoCal sports experience, giving you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address



Sign me up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times. This is the perfect end to this season, Hernandez said. We were excited to have another game. It gets interesting. It was also learned that Dorsey and Fremont will not be deploying boys or girls basketball teams this season. The Coliseum League will have King-Drew, Crenshaw, View Park Prep and Washington Prep as the only schools to play boys’ basketball.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos