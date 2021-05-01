Women’s tennis trio earns All-SEC recognition





Birmingham, Ala. LSU tennis seniors for women Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley were joined by sophomores Safiya Carrington as representatives of the 2021 All-SEC Second Team, the league office announced. “We are very proud of our trio for congressional accolades,” said co-head coach Michael Sell said. “They deserve and deserve their respective recognition for their strong play this season. We have an extremely competitive team and have always said that our greatest strength is our depth, and this proves it further. Lead the lines as we enter the NCAA tournament.” “ Bridges earns All-SEC recognition for the first time in her career. She has racked up seven doubles wins in the number 1 spot for the Tigers so far this season. In total, Bridges has won 13 singles this season, three of which will face ranked opponents. In doubles, Bridges and her partner Corley achieved a team-high eight wins in conference play, splitting time across all three double spots. For Corley, an impressive season continues to be rewarded with her first All-SEC recognition in her career. Born in New Mexico, The Grants leads the Tigers throughout singles and doubles. Corley finished the doubles regular season with a record of 10-3 in singles, including six in SEC play. For the 2020-21 overall season, she is at 18-4 in singles and 18-6 in doubles. Carrington rounds out the All-SEC Tigers. Carrington racked up five wins in SEC play for LSU, including an essential clinch point on then number. 9 Vanderbilt to give the visiting Tigers a Top 10 road victory. In doubles, Carrington has had 10 wins by playing with three different partners on all three double spots for the Tigers. LSU will discover its path in the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the NCAA Selection Show airs on NCAA.com on Monday, May 3 at 5:00 PM CT. For more information about the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and beyondwww.Facebook.com/lsuwten.







