High school hockey in the desert is thriving despite the lack of AIA sanction

While not approved by the AIA, players like Pinnacle defender Tristian Korn can compete in the state because of the Arizona High School Hockey Association. (Photo by Alina Nelson / Cronkite News) Although the AIA has approved postseason tournaments for its sports, Notre Dame Prep was still able to earn a state title through the AHSHA. (Photo by Alina Nelson / Cronkite News)

PHOENIX Although not endorsed by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, high school hockey has a foothold in the desert.

Clearly, we are not a hockey state, said David Hines, the executive director of the AIA, the governing body of high school sports in Arizona.

Maybe not now, but it is changing.

In the 2016 NHL Draft, Auston Matthews, who played in Arizona’s youth leagues, was the # 1 pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Three years later Guy Blessing, Hamilton High School goalkeeper, signed with Omaha from the USHL.

Blessing was a product of the Arizona High School Hockey Association, an organization that has helped the sport thrive in the state.

Since 1999, the AHSHA, sanctioned by USA Hockey, has been the only high school hockey league in Arizona. Its mission is not only to provide high school students with a high-quality hockey program, but also to bring awareness and respect for the sport to the high school level.

That is not always easy in the desert.

In some of the more traditional hockey states, Minnesota, Michigan or Massachusetts, hockey is one of the core sports of a high school, said Kenny McGinley, president of AHSHA. Those states have hundreds of years of high school hockey pedigree. We have less than 25.

Why isn’t it sanctioned by the AIA? There is no reason whatsoever, but lack of ice, coaches and participation were all mentioned by Hines.

To join the AIA, an emerging sport must undergo a three to five-year trial period before becoming an officially recognized sport with a state tournament, the organization said.

In an area that doesn’t have a large hockey market even at a professional level, Coyotes fans are loyal, if not immense, growing a high school hockey league can be challenging.

But for the past two decades, the competition has managed to plant its roots.

AHSHA has an average of 30 teams per season that, according to competition rules, must consist of 15-18 skaters plus two goalkeepers. The competition has four different divisions, which provide opportunities for student athletes at all different levels.

We have something for everyone in a safe, fun environment, said Lauri Griebel, AHSHA Secretary and Administrative Support. Whether you’re new to skating, you caught the bug when you were at a championship game and want to give it a try, or you’ve been playing hockey your whole life.

Most athletes in a higher division have played some form of club hockey at some level. If you go up to our JV level, we have kids who first skated a few years ago, McGinley said.

And AHSHA has a track record of players who have continued to play at the next level, whether with the American Collegiate Hockey Association or another junior hockey league.

It’s one of our goals, McGinley said. To let as many of our children as possible play at a higher level.

Much of achieving this goal has been the showcase of AHSHA and leading teams.

If you want to play hockey at the next level, you have to be seen by scouts, said Tait Green, former hockey director and board member of AHSHA.

So each year, AHSHA takes a team of 20 juniors and seniors selected from teams across the league to an American hockey tournament held in St. Louis.

The tournament is for hockey players who play in markets where they would normally not be seen by scouts. Arizona is a good example.

The kids will have a week to play with other kids of the same age, junior scouts, college scouts, etc. said Green, who has been on the showcase team since joining AHSHA a decade ago.

While taking Arizona teams to the St. Louis tournament, Green and his colleagues came up with the idea of ​​starting something they called the premier team.

It’s one way to groom the kids for a showcase, Green said. It is an inexpensive way for high school students to play more competitive hockey.

Green describes Premier as a cross between AHSHA and club hockey. It’s not as expensive or as expensive as playing club hockey, but it costs a little more than AHSHA’s other teams.

It’s another tool that helps kids move to the next level.

While the number of participants in AHSHA has skyrocketed over the past few decades, the organization has also been able to build relationships with local high schools.

When the competition first started, there was no recognition of teams by their respective schools.

That has changed a lot in the last 10 years, McGinley said.

Hamiliton is probably the most accepting of their hockey team. They hang banners in their cafeteria and they really support their team, he said of the Chandler-based high school.

Related story

But as long as the sport is not sanctioned by the AIA, it is difficult for high school hockey to receive the same support as other high school sports.

It’s an obstacle that AHSHA is trying to overcome.

We had an assistant athletic principal from a high school this year who attended our championship game, and he was extremely supportive of it, McGinley said. That is a huge step forward for our competition.

But it’s not just school support that has fueled the competition.

The NHL and NHLPA have a program called the Industry Growth Fund, said Matt Shott, senior director of hockey development for the Arizona Coyotes and an AHSHA board member. It is a subsidy process that helps to improve hockey development in the market.

Shott received the grant to provide financial support to high school hockey in Arizona for three years from 2017.

We were really able to grow our competition with that help, McGinley said.

The money, officials said, was used to boost the league’s reputation, get more Ice Age, and update the uniforms.

Now all jerseys have the Coyotes logo on the shoulder.

The support of an NHL team has helped AHSHA with its presence in the community.

We still try to work with the Coyotes in every possible way, McGinley said.

So while a frozen pond in the middle of the desert may seem unlikely, high school hockey in Arizona is a growing market that is making a name for itself.