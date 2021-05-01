Sports
Day 2 news, live updates from the second and third round
Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft is here, meaning there are two rounds of draft choices and live updates instead of one.
What time does the NFL concept start today? The second round starts at 6 p.m. CT, followed by the third round.
What channel is the NFL concept on? The rounds are broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.
Follow along for live updates:
NFL Draft Grades: Day 2
Follow along for live updates like ours live NFL Draft ranks tracker hands out grades for each choice.
SORTING OF THETITANS 2021 NFL DESIGN PICK: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley
Tampa Bay makes Trask the first quarterback off the board on Day 2
With the final pick in the second round, the Buccaneers lined up their potential quarterback of the future at Kyle Trask in Florida.
Trask was a Heisman finalist last season, passing for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns.
Dayo Odeyingboh heads to Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Colts, a first-round talent who came out of a serious injury, chose Vanderbilt’s defensive endDayo Odeyingbo with pick no. 54 in the second round.
Odeybingo was an All-SEC second-team roster as a senior when he led Vanderbilt with eight tackles for loss, five sacks and nine quarterback rush in eight games, but suffered an atorn Achilles just before the Senior Bowl.
Titans pull offensive lineman from NDSU
Tennessee met a different need, this time when setting up the line of attack Offensive tackle Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State with the 53rd pick.
Radunzmade 31 will start for Bison between his second and junior seasons.
Trading Broncos for Javonte Williams
The first transaction of the day took place early between Atlanta and Denver.
The Falcons sent the # 35 and # 219 picks to the Broncos for picks 40 and 114. Denver drafted North Carolina who retrieved Javonte Williams with the pick.
Williams rushed to 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
Jacksonville goes defensive to start Day 2
After making their first two picks with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the Jaguars turned to a need for the defensive side of the ball in Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.
Campbell recorded 29 tackles and interceptions for the Bulldogs last season.
NFL Draft Order: Second, Third Round
Round 2
34. New York Jets
35. Atlanta Falcons
36. Miami dolphins (from HOU)
40. Denver Broncos
41. Detroit Lions
42. New York Giants
44. Dallas Cowboys
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)
50. Miami Dolphins
52. Chicago bears
53. Tennessee Titans
56. Seattle Seahawks
57. Los Angeles Rams
58. Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL)
59. Cleveland Browns
61. Buffalo Bills
63. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. New York Jets
67. Houston Texans
68. Atlanta Falcons
69. Cincinnati Bengals
70. Philadelphia Eagles
71. Denver Broncos
72. Detroit Lions
73. Carolina Panthers
74. Washington Football Team (from SF)
75. Dallas Cowboys
76. New York Giants
77. Los Angeles chargers
79. Las Vegas Raiders (from ARI)
80. Las Vegas Raiders
81. Miami Dolphins
82. Washington soccer team
83. Chicago Bears
84. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
85. Tennessee Titans
86. New York Jets (from SEA)
87. Pittsburgh Steelers
88. Los Angeles Rams
89. Cleveland Browns
90. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)
91. Cleveland Browns (from NO)
92. Green Bay Packers
93. Buffalo Bills
94. Baltimore Ravens (from KC)
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Compensatory selections
96. New England Patriots
97. Los Angeles chargers
98. New Orleans Saints
99. Dallas Cowboys
100. Tennessee Titans
101. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
102. San Francisco 49ers
103. Los Angeles Rams
104. Baltimore Ravens
105. New Orleans Saints
What happened on Day 1 of NFL Draft?
Trevor Lawrence went No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, until no one is surprised.
Mac Jones fell hard in the draft, to nobody’s surprise
Roger Goodell brought his back infamous cellar chair to everyone’s surprise.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
