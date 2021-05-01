Ajay Ratra applies for a job as head coach for women in India | Cricket News





Ajay Ratra. (Twitter Photo) MUMBAI: Former wicket-keeper in India Ajay Ratra has signed up as a coach of the India womens team. Apart from Ratra, ex-Indian women’s team coach Tushar Arothe and Sulakshan Kulkarni have also applied.

Ratra is currently the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals in IPL-2021. 39-year-old Ratra coached Assam in the last domestic season. He has also coached the Punjab in the past and has worked as a fielding and wicket-keep coach on the Indian women’s team during camps. In 2002, Ratra in the West Indies was the youngest wicket-keeper (age 20) to score a Test 100, and the second Indian wicket-keeper to score a century abroad. Ratra, who is currently employed by ONGC as a corporate communications manager, played six Tests and 12 ODIs for India.

Ratra will also have to compete with the former India opener WV Raman, who has applied again, while the former chief of the selection committee, Hemlata Kala, Mamatha Maben, Suman Sharma, Nooshin Al Khadeer and Jaya Sharma have also thrown in their hats.

On April 14, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited applications for the role of head coach after Ramans’ contract expired last October. However, the former Indian cricketer was asked to continue through the recently concluded home series against South Africa.

In the ad, the BCCI had indicated that the head coach will have to work with the women’s national team, the Womens India A and Womens India U-19 teams. The Indian women’s team was due to travel to England in June for a one-off test and three T20Is and ODIs.

The head coach is chosen by the BCCIs Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which is led by Madan lal and includes two other paragraphs in it RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik. The interview process is expected to take place online soon. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

