Make no mistake, Pep Guardiolas football is a celebration of individuality | Pep Guardiola

I remember a lot about Pep Guardiola. In important games, he told me, I just pick my best XI. You have to listen carefully, the sentence contains the core of what football is about: individual quality. Guardiola is a top coach. He loves the skills and talent of his players.

Some coaches try to reduce the complexity of football. Guardiola wants to master it, however. You can compare his job to a chess grandmaster or to an orchestra director who gets the best out of each instrument. The only thing is that a football ensemble does not play according to certain musical notes, and the paths of a football player are more variable than those followed by the tower and the knight. It is not that easy to recognize what someone is doing and what is capable of on the field. It is also difficult to describe.

A great coach quickly knows who can do what and who will be his central player. He then communicates to each player their strengths and weaknesses along with those of the others. He works every day on the role of each individual. Guardiola does this with a passion that I have never experienced with anyone else. Until everyone, even those who don’t get game time, knows the manager is right. And that gives him absolute authority.

A team needs help, especially during matches. Guardiola actively coaches, so he wins them over. Key figures such as Kevin De Bruyne take over his influence, and his ideas pass from them to the other players. He’s also kept improving defender Kyle Walker, who isn’t a typical Pep player in character. Guardiola turns out to be loyal to everyone. He gives everyone security.

A Pep player through and through, Ilkay Gndogan always understands the situation of his teams. He always behaves correctly; his runs are perfect on offense and defense. He knows when to keep the ball in his own ranks and when it is time to enter the penalty area. That is skilled risk management. He often knows where action will end. That’s why he suddenly scores goals. Guardiola needs such players. Gndogan mainly benefits from his coach as he internalizes and enjoys the line-up established under Guardiola.

This creates unity. Guardiola teams can be immediately recognized, even if the TV images were black and white photos: free run, the order of the passes, the position in the box, the dribbling, the way his team carries the ball forward together and the game completely pushes in the other half. It’s not something a coach can accomplish simply by giving orders in the locker room. You have to work hard every day to achieve such superiority.

When he started at Manchester City in 2016, he rebuilt the squad. After finishing third, the team won two Premier League titles and finished second. Now it’s back on top, and it’s not particularly close. His team never gets below a certain level, so he minimizes coincidence in 38 games. For English clubs, the competition is in any case the decisive competition, and that is where the flow of money is the widest. Competition is tough. Of the 11 clubs in the world with the largest turnover, more than half come from England. The best six to eight teams each have a minimum of three or four players of exceptional quality. This concentration is unique. In the past decade, five clubs have won the competition. Only Guardiolas City managed to defend it once in 2019. He has also won five out of ten national cups.

However, to win the Champions League, you need luck in the draw and in the knockout matches. Of the last 16, there are usually the 10 major clubs in Europe. If not all top players are fit in April and May, it can be difficult. Very talented players are also very important. At Barcelona, ​​Guardiola had four or five that would make a World XI. He doesn’t have that at Manchester City, despite major investments. As Guardiola once said: child prodigies like Kylian Mbapp and Neymar still prefer metropolises like London and Paris or clubs with a glorious history. Measured as a team, City would not be the favorites. Especially because Sergio Agero, his player with the special talent, is no longer at full strength due to injuries.

If you keep in mind Guardiolas’ highlight in Spain, you will see it adapt. Bara was a well-composed team, where almost anyone could play any instrument. When they won titles in 2009 and 2011, they choked the opponents. This style was possible because the whole club follows Johan Cruijff’s idea of ​​total football. Guardiola sees itself in this tradition. He would like to choose 11 Andrs Iniestas. Elsewhere he compromised with his idealism. In Munich he had the specialists Franck Ribry and Arjen Robben play on the grand piano. Instead, the two fullbacks moved to center when the team had the ball.

In the balanced Premier League, Guardiola would not be able to achieve the same dominance as Barcelona and Bayern Munich. City now plays a more defensive style, relying on athletic defenders with a presence in the air. The team sometimes gives the ball, retreats, defends in the penalty area, breathes, waits for the counterattack.

He’s also learned to appreciate simple angles or long shots for being attractive as well. He’s not only adept at ultra attacks get ready. Instead, Guardiola develops the skills of his players on both sides of the ball, thinking offensively and defensively for each of his players. I was an attacking defender, so maybe that’s why we get along so well. Under his leadership, the City defenders organize the defense more precisely. Even Jrme Boateng has said that Guardiola has taught him crucial lessons. We players at Bayern benefited individually from Guardiola, but also collectively.

Under Guardiola, everyone must do their part for the benefit of the whole. He even comes up with a position for absolutely exceptional players. So he had Lionel Messi, who grew into a kind of wonder of the world under him, reinterpret the center forward. He just knows that big games are decided by big players. Creativity is more important than a schedule. His football is a celebration of individuality. Guardiola pays tribute to its players and does not elevate itself or a system like 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 above its players. He is a friend to them; he is their servant.