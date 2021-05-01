Women’s tennis lasts longer than FDU-Florham and Rain and goes to 7-0





Next game: at Wilkes University 1/5/2021 | 1:30 PM MADISON, NJ (April 30, 2021) The Stevens Institute of Technology women’s tennis team went unbeaten this season as they took a 5-1 win at Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus before rain in the area stopped play for the day. The Ducks took two of the three double points, taking wins on flights three, four and five singles to take the win before bad weather wiped out the rest of the competition. Stevens moved up to 7-0 in the season and 5-0 in MAC Freedom and played with the win as FDU-Florham dropped to 3-4, 1-4 in MAC Freedom. “We came out today with the goal of competing and putting ourselves in a position to hit five points and bolster our placement for the conference tournament next week,” said head coach Arik Zeevy said. “We did exactly that with a nice 5-1 victory that could have gone both ways. We look forward to Wilkes’ challenge tomorrow and to close the regular season strongly.” In the doubles competition to start the day, Stevens took an 8-5 victory on flight one out Audrey Heaberlin and Makenna Sargis and an 8-0 win on flight two round Gabriella a little and Juliette Marchisio to make the score 2-1 headed in singles. It was Tantillo who gave the Ducks their third run of the league, as she took a 6-0, 6-4 straight sets victory over line three. She has now won all seven singles she’s played this season, all of which came in straight sets. Just behind Tantillo finished Marchisio, who earned a near-perfect 6-1, 6-0, while also pushing her singles record to 7-0 this season. Elsa Bley competing in her first tennis league of her career, looked like a four-year-old pro in her fifth-line win as she recorded a perfect 6-0, 6-0 win for her first collegiate win. “The player of today’s game was Bley, who dominated the game in fifth place in singles,” said Zeevy. Lines one, two, and six could not be completed before the rain started. Together with Bley, both Caitlin Carroll and Nina Burden made their collegiate track debut in the match with Carroll who played on flight three doubles and Burden competed on line six singles. Next one: In what is essentially a competition for the regular season MAC Freedom title, the Ducks will travel to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to take on Wilkes University at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Both teams are a perfect 5-0 in league appearance this season and the winner claims the # 1 seed in the conference tournament from May 4-8. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

