Southeastern / West Bridgewater wins the Mayflower Boys Hockey Title

RAYNHAM – Senior hockey players in 2021, like all high school athletes, were happy with every game they could. On Friday afternoon, the two best boys’ teams from the Mayflower Athletic Conference met to decide the championship in the Raynham Iceplex, and neither the eight seniors from the Southeastern Regional Voke / West Bridgewater cooperative team, nor the 14 seniors who would go for Tri-County would waste the opportunity. to go to war again.

Both sides left it all on ice in a tough match that was actually their third meeting of the shortened season. While the Hawks outwitted their guests by a margin of 3 to 1, the Cougars wouldn’t go down easily, scoring a goal with 3:43 left to play for a thrilling ending.

Southeastern / WB went on to win 3-2 and completed an unbeaten campaign 10-0. The Cougars dropped to 8-3, with all three losses to the Hawks.

“We were just happy to have the opportunity to play our season,” said Southeastern / WB senior defender / co-captain Liam Lydon. “We are grateful this season for everything we would get.”

“We had two games (dropped out of) our schedule because other teams were having COVID issues,” noted Southeastern / WB coach Mark Cabral. “But we were lucky all season that we had no business ourselves. It was quite difficult at the beginning, as we had to divide ourselves into four different dressing rooms, but they stuck with it and overall this season went very well for us. . “

And of course, it is undeniably sweet to end your high school hockey career with a 10-0 point and a league title.

“We just have a great bunch of kids,” said Lydon, one of the Hawks’ top two scorers, along with fellow defender Kurt Heath. “We all had a dream of what we could do this season, and it came true. But we were just grateful to be able to play at all.”

The Hawks caught fire in the opening minutes of the game, pelting the Cougars’ net with half a dozen shots, seemingly before Tri-County got off their bus. Tri-County senior goalkeeper Shane Cataldo was initially equal to the task, but at 4:30, he was defeated by a stunning shot from Southeastern / WB winger Keagan Bunker for a 1-0 lead.

The Hawks’ defense continued to defuse the Cougar’s attempts at attack, while their mates continued to exert constant pressure on Cataldo. But late in the period, Tri-County set up a good counterattack and fast forward Bryce Dalzell tied the score at 11:04.

It was a frustrating period for Southeastern / WB, which had a 9-3 lead in shots, but was not in the lead.

“We came out flying and really carried the game for the first five minutes,” said Cabral. “Then I think we got a little too excited and forgot about our defensive responsibilities. Tri-County played a kind of reaction-and-release game, trying to take advantage of 2-to-1s they could generate.”

“We expected them to come up hard and play against us,” said Lydon. “We just told the other kids to go ahead and keep pushing.”

The second period started just like the first, with the Hawks swarming the TC net, and Cataldo had to save a big stick when he found Colin Wilbur parked outside his door. About a minute later, the Southeastern / WB pressure paid off, as Cataldo halted a first run, but the rebound blasted free. Several Hawks came to hack the loose puck, and senior Adam Falzione tapped it in at 3:23 for a 2-1 lead.

“Adam is a senior captain and he has had a fantastic season,” said Cabral. “I truly believe the COVID shortened season cost Adam the chance to get 100 career points, but he has been one of our best players.”

The Hawks’ dominance in puck control persisted, surviving even a Tri-County power game with no real threats. But again the Cougars rallied late, and Southeastern / WB goalkeeper Colton Teague had to incur a few penalties to keep the 2-1 lead in the second break.

The Hawks again won the shot fight in the second period, 11-6.

Southeastern / WB got some breathing room just 52 seconds in the third period when Aidan Wells converted a 3-1 lead on a carry-over power play.

Cataldo kept Tri-County very close, however, and Drew Johnson eventually converted his own rebound to make it 3-2 with 3:43 over.

In the final minutes, some wild checks were handed out as the two teams gave a virtual definition of playoff hockey to the roughly 100 fans in attendance.

The Hawks, who finished 30-13 in shots, held on to provide the perfect end to their pandemic-shortened season.

“The first time we played Tri-County, they missed two of their captains, and we won 7-2,” said Cabral. “The second time we won 3-0, but it was 1-0 with five minutes to go. We know their goalkeeper is very good, and their number 12 (Brody Dalzell), number 24 (Bryce Dalzell) and number 19 (Johnson) are all great senior players, and very dangerous. We knew no matter how well we played, they could get one of those guys out, and it happened a few times today – and they scored. ”

“We had some really good chances where we didn’t get the puck on the net,” added Cabral. “But the good thing is, we got to some of our rebounds and made them count. We really wanted to get to that power play goal at the start of the third period, assuming that if we scored there, it would really drain them a little bit. . “

Graduating from eight seniors, the Hawks will nonetheless have a decent core of varsity vets returning next winter.

“I think we will be pretty solid next year, but maybe not as deep as this season,” said Cabral. “This was a game between two of the most experienced teams in the entire league today, and you could tell we both really wanted it.”