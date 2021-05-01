Longmont Senior Center to partially reopen Monday – Longmont Times-Call





The Longmont Senior Center, which has been closed to the general public since March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen partially on Monday. The reopening of the center at 910 Longs Peak Ave. will take place on a limited basis, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., said Michele Waite, the city’s senior services manager. “All activities will be on a reservation system, so even past drop-in activities such as woodcarving and knitting will require pre-registration,” Waite said in an email on Friday. Also, not all of the Senior Center’s activities will return Monday, Waite said. She said she and her staff “hope more things will open from mid-May,” when “more things and more hours are likely to happen.” We encourage people to sign up for our weekly emails so they are notified when changes occur. “ Waite said residents can learn more about the activities and programs planned in the coming months in the city’s GO Magazine for Seniors, the summer edition of which can be viewed online at a link at tinyurl.com/bsc2fb68 . Among the programs offered by reservation from the week of May 3, Waite said, are: Silver Sneakers fitness classes at different times of the week.

Lunch brunch on the first Monday and first Wednesday of every month, an activity group for people with dementia and their caregivers.

Grupo de Apoyo, a support group for Spanish-speaking speakers, every first Thursday of the month.

Knit and purl on the second Wednesday of every month.

Lap coat quilting on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

Table tennis and table tennis on the second and fourth Friday of the month. Waite said Spanish singing group Coro will resume the meeting in the stone shelter outside the Senior Center on the fourth Friday of the month, and that a German talk group will go from Zoom to a meeting outside the Center pavilion every Thursday. Use of the Centre’s public computer and printer is limited to 30 minutes, by reservation only. According to the city’s Senior Services website, tinyurl.com/6mdyy675, “Masks are required and we will maintain a distance of 6 feet. Prior registration is required for all activities and programs. For questions, please call us at 303-651-8411. “ Although the reopening of the Senior Center will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the week, staff said they will still be available to help people by phone from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at that number 303-651-8411.

