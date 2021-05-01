Meet me in the tunnel if you have a problem





The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies turned the eighth inning of their game Friday night into a bench-emptying, trash-talking, finger-pointing commotion that lit up a routine game – and could ignite even more sparks this weekend. It started when Phillies-reliever Jose Alvarado hit his glove and gestured for Dominic Smith after he eliminated the Mets-outfielder with the tying run on third base in the eighth. Smith took off his helmet and looked ready to fight back against the rippling pitcher until both teams came out of the dugout and cleared the dust before any punches were thrown. After the game – a 2-1 win over Phillies – Smith didn’t mince words when asked about Alvarado.

1 Related “I don’t mind people pimping strikeouts and pimping things on the field. I’ve never been a player like that, but I don’t mind; I love it,” he said. ‘But he pointed at me, came after me, things like that – I’m a grown man. Then come and meet me if you really have a problem, and we can really handle it. That’s how I look at that issue. He waited for his team to get him and everything. But I am there. He can meet me in the tunnel tomorrow if he really wants to find out. ” Mets manager Luis Rojas said Alvarado – who earlier this month punched Michael Conforto and gesticulated Smith and the Mets – was responsible for the dust build-up. ‘You could see it was a start. He was trying to get his attention and get things going, ”Rojas said. “So Dom turned and walked over to him.” The series between the rivals of NL East will resume on Saturday evening in Philadelphia. Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins said he doesn’t expect the high tensions to boil over. “I don’t expect there to be any transfer to tomorrow, other than the fact that it’s the Phillies and the Mets, and it is,” he said. This report uses information from The Associated Press.

