Defense wins the day in a competitive spring game for soccer in Hawaii

Spring practice for the University of Hawaii football team ended Friday morning with a very competitive battle between offense and defense.

The game consisted of two and a half traditional quarters, while the last half of the third quarter was used for situational purposes. No score was kept, but it appeared that the defense, dressed in white, won the offense, which was dressed all in black. Although three touchdowns were scored on offense, the defense countered by forcing four turns.

Friday’s game marked the end of the spring ball for the Rainbow Warriors, who will officially begin their 2021 campaign on August 28 at UCLA. Head coach Todd Graham hopes his team will continue to grow in between in a way that was not possible last year due to COVID-19 protocols.

Fifteen workouts, eleven weeks, still weren’t in the shape I want us to be, ”said Graham. “We hadn’t had enough training to do that. We need to have a great May and a great June and a great July practice and get in the shape we need to be to play at the pace we want to play.

Starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro completed 15 of his 31 passes for 141 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, both for Cameron Lockridge.

It just felt right, ”Lockridge said. “It always feels good to get an interception, a turnover for the team.

See ball, get ball.

Consistency was hard to find for Friday’s attack, with the exception of Calvin Turner’s walkback, who accounted for 147 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. Turner was also the team’s main returner on kicks and kickoffs, snapping multiple returns for chunk yardage.

I think we have a great chance of being a great team this year, ”said Turner. “We have a great chance of having a big foul and just put numbers and win the Mountain West.

Starting receiver Jared Smart, backsliding James Phillips, backup quarterback Boone Abbott, and starting safety Eugene Ford were all stopped for precautionary reasons related to individual injuries.

The players who took action on Friday created a competitive atmosphere as both sides continued to chirp after multiple penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct.

I don’t enjoy it at all, I think it’s a waste of energy. It happens. It’s one of the things I’m trying to make them understand. … The smarter player, the smarter team is the better team. The more disciplined team is the better team, ”said Graham. “That way you don’t have any alignment errors, drawbacks, whether it’s the staff or the math of football and angles and all that kind of thing. I don’t like that at all, and they know it.

But this is what I do, I like their competitive spirit. It is just a waste of energy to spend it on the opponent. What I’m telling them is that instead of talking bullshit every game, just winning every game and then having a big big party and well all just talking shit all the time. That’s kind of the way I just look at that. I think it’s what everyone else does. I think 99 percent of teams spend their time yelling and yelling and officials being emotionally involved with the other team, and the key is to have elite discipline and focus and just take it to them and beat them every game then you don’t have to say anything.

After the ‘Bows finished their Friday session, a meeting took place between the team and the school band, where UH’s fight song was played. Graham said the interaction made his day, and he expects to see a lot more of that when the team hosts on-campus games for the first time in program history this fall.

What’s the hardest thing to do in football? His victory on the road. Winning at home and creating an environment is really very important. Who drives the energy in your stadium? Your team has to be explosive and score touchdowns, but the band, the cheering, the students, I’m excited about that. It was great to have the band and the cheers and the dance team there today, ”said Graham.

After each game, present a match ball to that group, and then take one too and throw it in the stands so our students will recognize, hey, they’re a big part. They are a big part. I want it to be hostile, I want it to be sporty, but we want it to be really, really loud. And to do that, you have to put in a little bit of effort.